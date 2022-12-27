Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants
Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
seehafernews.com
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years
NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Gills Rock, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
There are always fantastic photographic opportunities in all seasons here in Door County, Wisconsin. Our peninsula extends into Lake Michigan, so water in many forms is always nearby and a constant source of potential. But of all the seasons, winter is my favorite. That does not mean it is always easy or pleasant to photograph at this time, and this image is a perfect example.
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. Click here for more information. – The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Basketball team is joining forces with Lean on Me Lakeshore for a fundraiser next month. Click here for the details.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting
Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
wearegreenbay.com
Most popular baby names of 2022 in Green Bay & Sheboygan, according to HSHS
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the new year right around the corner, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has provided its most popular baby names from 2022. According to officials with the hospital, the following names were given the most often to children born at HSHS St. Vincent.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
Titletown prepares for annual New Year's Eve event
Titletown is saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 as they prepare for one of their most anticipated events of the year.
A look at Neenah’s nationally ranked ice skating rink
Best Life Magazine named the Neenah Plaza one of the most charming ice skating rinks in the country.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Childcare Study Nearing Completion
The Manitowoc County Childcare Study will be closing up very soon. Leede Research is conducting the study in cooperation with Progress Lakeshore, Lakeshore CAP, the Chamber of Manitowoc County, and United Way Manitowoc County. According to Leede Research CEO Dean Halvorson, over 550 interviews have been conducted thus far, with...
Comments / 0