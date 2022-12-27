ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of shooting at deputies found competent, charges reinstated

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending years in a state mental hospital, a man accused of shooting at deputies during a 2018 standoff has been found competent and on Tuesday criminal charges were reinstated against him.

Superior Court Judge Chad Louie said reports indicate John Wells is now competent to stand trial. The judge reinstated charges including attempted murder, set a trial date in February and ordered Wells be held on the previously set bail amount of $2 million.

Wells, 60, was arrested April 1, 2018, at a home on Atlantic Avenue in Shafter following a standoff in which deputies say he opened fire in the direction of a SWAT team, which returned fire. No one was hit. Multiple rounds of tear gas were used to force Wells out of the home.

He was found not competent in 2018 and sent to a state hospital.

Wells is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a gun on a peace officer, two counts of resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and brandishing a gun to avoid arrest. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

KGET

KGET

