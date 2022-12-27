Read full article on original website
When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 End?
Though Fortnite's latest chapter and season have only just begun, it's no surprise that players are already wondering when Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to end. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun.
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions release date has been leaked by FutSheriff as fans now know when to expect the new, upcoming Ultimate Team promotion. FUT Centurions rumors began back in November around Black Friday as card designs and special packs were being leaked and discussed on social media. Some fans expected that Centurions would be the special promotional squad included in the Black Friday celebrations much like Record Breakers and Signature Signings have in the past.
TimTheTatman Reveals Why Warzone 2 Should Take Notes From Fortnite
Content creator TimTheTatman released a new YouTube video explaining why he thinks Fortnite may have "ruined" gaming for all of its multiplayer competitors, including Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is approaching the six-week mark since its initial worldwide release and it's fair to say that Infinity Ward and...
Warzone Maps Ranked Best to Worst
This Call of Duty: Warzone list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle all five of the maps to ever debut in the history of the popular multiplayer shooter battle royale series. Of course, the concept of trying to make a list "ranking" the Warzone maps is impossible. However,...
Biggest Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in gaming, with numerous massive releases set to grace PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
Warzone 2 Community Split Over High Loadout Drop Prices
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers have been conflicted over the expensive costs of the loadout drops. On Dec. 20, gamers were able to purchase loadout stations, but the features' high prices have prevented some fans from enjoying these experiences. With the initial release of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward received...
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Metaphor Shows Off 'Best Sniper Support in Warzone 2' SMG Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is the "best sniper support" option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Fennec 45 has already been well-regarded as one of, if not the best SMG for battle royale.
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Kawaii Kitty Wattson Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Kawaii Kitty" Wattson skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Kawaii Kitty Wattson skin in Apex Legends.
Modern Warfare 2 Steam Winter Sale 2022 Deals Revealed
Just in time for the holidays, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on sale for those on PC via the Steam Winter Sale. For those looking to pick up the latest entry in the popular first-person shooter series below retail, here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Steam Winter Sale deals for 2022.
When Does Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland End?
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland has engaged players in activities such as arcade games, but fans wonder when the festive event will end. From arcade game modes such as Freezethaw Elimination to customizations such as the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, here's everything you need to know about Winter Wonderland's end date.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get
Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
How to Connect Overwatch 2 Account to Twitch
For a free-to-play game like Overwatch 2, many of the in-game items like skins and emotes are not free. Players can either buy the items directly or sometimes they can take advantage of promotions that earn them free in-game items like buying certain food products. One way Overwatch 2 players...
Warzone 2 Players Beg Devs for Shadowban Fix
Warzone 2's banning feature has been causing a great deal of stress to players, with many calling on Raven Software to fix it. Though Warzone 2 has been live for a fair bit of time now, players are still experiencing various issues. Be it bugs, glitches or cheaters, plenty of issues have cropped up since launch that have had a negative impact on the player experience.
What Are Sky Jellies in Fortnite?
Wondering what Sky Jellies are in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun. But elsewhere on the island are other phenomena to discover.
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information
Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
