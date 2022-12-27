Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers a top contender for 4-star Pittsburgh running back
Nebraska football recruiting efforts in Pennsylvania have certainly ramped up under Matt Rhule. Those efforts might be paying off big-time in regards to one 4-star running back. The Nebraska football recruiting battle to land Cheltenham running back Tre McLeod is far from over. But the Cornhuskers are definitely in the...
North Platte Telegraph
Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska
Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Concession issues at PBA, Ahman Green comes back, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to figure out how to make the concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena quite a bit better than they have been. The issue has been coming up for a little while now, but things hit a head when the Nebraska basketball team took down Iowa in front of a full house.
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing
For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
ClutchPoints
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
News Channel Nebraska
Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season
CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
Geno Auriemma back on sideline, watches UConn rout Creighton
Geno Auriemma commended UConn's energy after its 72-47 rout of No. 21 Creighton: "They're infuriating sometimes with some of the things they do, but they never stop. They just keep playing, so it's really neat to be around it."
1011now.com
Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 28)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from holiday tournaments on Wednesday Dec. 28. Game 5—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m. Game 6—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m. Game 7—Kearney at Lincoln High, 3:45 p.m. Game 8—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
Sioux City Journal
Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on
It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen names new state fire marshal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
