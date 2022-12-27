ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska

Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
News Channel Nebraska

Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season

CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
1011now.com

Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 28)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from holiday tournaments on Wednesday Dec. 28. Game 5—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m. Game 6—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m. Game 7—Kearney at Lincoln High, 3:45 p.m. Game 8—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln...
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Sioux City Journal

Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on

It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
doniphanherald.com

Pillen names new state fire marshal

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
FanSided

FanSided

