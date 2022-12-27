Read full article on original website
E-bike subsidies, consolidation and IPOs: Our 2023 micromobility predictions
We also saw further consolidation happen in the shared micromobility industry, e-bikes and e-mopeds start to make a dent in delivery and logistics networks and a few promising policy initiatives that might just get people out of cars and onto smaller form factors. With 2022 in our rearview mirror, we...
Some good news from this year in tech
Climate tech bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act. After years of inaction, Congress finally took a step toward addressing climate change with a surprise — and surprisingly large — bill that funds everything from green hydrogen to cold-weather heat pumps. The Inflation Reduction Act seemed destined for failure, like every climate bill before it, until it suddenly wasn’t. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) intransigence looked like it was a calculated effort to kill the bill, but in reality, it may just have been an attempt to guarantee American competitiveness in some of the more consequential industries of the 21st century. The law provides $369 billion toward a variety of climate initiatives, and while it’s not nearly enough to address the scope of the problem, it’s far better than nothing. And if investor sentiment is anything to go by, it may be the lure needed to get them rushing into climate tech.
Tech stock bounce part of ‘seasonal pattern’, investors pin hopes on January
Tech stocks like Meta, Apple, and Microsoft are lifting the Nasdaq 100 higher on Thursday after a jobs report spurred investors.
US emergency oil stockpiles drop to lowest level since 1983 as gas prices tick up
The nation's emergency oil stockpile managed by the Energy Department declined to its lowest level in 39 years last week as gas and oil prices increased, federal data showed.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
“We won’t exit this 'crypto winter’ in 2023, and probably not in 2024 either,” Marcus wrote in a year-end blog post.
How TechCrunch+ followed the venture dollars in 2022
Let’s get into our top TechCrunch+ venture stories of 2022:. The power pendulum is swinging back to employers, isn’t it?. Layoffs swept through the tech industry all year long. Natasha Mascarenhas spoke with Nolan Church, who helped lead Carta’s 2020 layoffs as its chief people officer. However, we’re...
Why GGV Capital’s Hans Tung is OK with 2023 being ‘the year of down rounds’
This year was one of the most difficult the startup world has seen in some time, as it forced investors and founders alike to adapt to a drastically different market than they enjoyed in 2021. To better understand GGV’s position during a challenging venture environment, I sat down with managing...
Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes
If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
Meta buys smart lensmaker Luxexcel to further AR ambitions
Facebook parent company Meta has acquired Luxexcel, a Dutch startup specializing in smart eyewear. News of the purchase was first reported by and later confirmed by . “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
How TechCrunch+ followed the roller-coaster crypto market in 2022
However, this isn’t supposed to be an article chronicling FTX’s downfall from the past year — it’s a recap of our 2022 crypto coverage, which could also be seen as a Jacquelyn Melinek highlights reel with a feature from Alex Wilhelm. Here’s some of our top...
Daily Crunch: To take the friction out of consumer messaging, more companies are entering the Matrix
Welcome back to your daily digest of TechCrunch goodness. It is my last day with you (you’re welcome!), so Christine will be back in the Daily Crunch seat on Tuesday. Haje will not be back just yet because he is heading to Vegas as part of the team covering CES. Speaking of CES, Brian raised the curtain on what we can expect from its first full-fledged production since before COVID.
Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?
The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
Singapore's venture capital scene looks set for a 'pretty decent' 2023, investment firm says
Global venture dollars may have dropped in 2022, but Singapore's deep tech investor is optimistic about 2023. "2023 is probably going to be a pretty decent year for venture capital in Singapore," Hsien-Hui Tong, executive director of investments at SGInnovate, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. Unlike global markets more...
Russia-Ukraine war triggers global tectonic shift toward green energy
The year 2022 was a tough one for the growing number of people living in food insecurity and energy poverty around the world, and the beginning of 2023 is looking bleak. Russia’s war on Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain and fertilizer feedstock suppliers, tightened global food and energy supplies, which in turn helped spur inflation.
ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper.
Redefining ‘founder-friendly’ capital in the post-FTX era
In 2021, investors overdid a version of “founder-friendly” capital that boiled down to founders continually raising capital and reaching record valuations, enjoying no inputs from their investors. In turn, companies across the board missed out on the balance brought by investors’ complementary breadth of guidance. Today, it’s clear many companies could have used that guidance, seeing as FTX is only our latest and most high-profile example.
Despite myriad flaws, US remains top spot for Black startup founders seeking VC dollars
It’s quite easy to harp on the dismal funding and often discriminatory treatment that Black founders receive in the U.S. Through the haze, though, the reality is that the heart of the American Dream is still beating. For example, Lotanna Ezeike, a serial founder, said he’s looking to fundraise...
Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims
The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims. Markets are weighing the impact of China's rapid loosening of its strict Covid rules with a surge...
Private equity dominated the top 10 enterprise M&A deals in 2022
But curiously, the year began with Microsoft announcing it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for a startling $69 billion in January, followed in April by Twitter being sold to Elon Musk for $44 billion. Neither of those deals made this list, however — they aren’t really enterprise companies. But they did show the promise and big money being tossed around this year.
