The Denver Broncos head-scratching season has only become more curious since the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. As the Broncos have been coming to the defense of Russell Wilson, a move that many feel is only to make the team look good, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg decided the team should have a padded practice on Thursday. Under the NFL’s current labor deal, the Broncos had one more padded practice for the year, a practice that isn’t required to be used. With the Broncos already eliminated from playoff contention at 4-11, Rosburg used it anyway. Broncos players were unhappy with the...

DENVER, CO ・ 39 MINUTES AGO