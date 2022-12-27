ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaf Woman Reported Missing From Elmont

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K9H4_0jvifK0I00
Samantha Primus, age 46, was last seen at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on Savoy Avenue in Elmont. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Division of Criminal Justice Services

Police are asking for help in locating a vulnerable adult who was reported missing on Long Island.

Samantha Primus, age 46, was last seen in Elmont at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on Savoy Avenue, according to authorities.

Primus is developmentally disabled, deaf, and non-verbal, and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.

She is described as being around 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (See photo above.)

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a pink knit hat.

Primus uses limited sign language, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Daily Voice

