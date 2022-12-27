Deaf Woman Reported Missing From Elmont
Police are asking for help in locating a vulnerable adult who was reported missing on Long Island.
Samantha Primus, age 46, was last seen in Elmont at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on Savoy Avenue, according to authorities.
Primus is developmentally disabled, deaf, and non-verbal, and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.
She is described as being around 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (See photo above.)
She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a pink knit hat.
Primus uses limited sign language, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.
Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.
Comments / 0