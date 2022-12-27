EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission is planning to open a women and children’s shelter in early 2024. Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says on any given night, there are over 500 homeless people in need of shelter in Evansville, and women make up about half of that population. Although more than 10 women and children shelters are already available to those in need, Gorman says they don’t intend to “duplicate services that are already available.”

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO