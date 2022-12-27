ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Rescue Mission announces women and children’s shelter coming in 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission is planning to open a women and children’s shelter in early 2024. Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says on any given night, there are over 500 homeless people in need of shelter in Evansville, and women make up about half of that population. Although more than 10 women and children shelters are already available to those in need, Gorman says they don’t intend to “duplicate services that are already available.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
Vanderburgh Co. sheriff and dispatch director honored at annual banquet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County will have a new sheriff come 2023, but local officials wanted to honor the outgoing sheriff. Sheriff Dave Wedding and Central Dispatch Director Leslie Buckman were recognized at the Vanderburgh County Fire Chiefs Association banquet on Wednesday night. Sheriff Wedding received an “Honorary Fire...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
EFD: Warehouse fire on N. Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 10 a.m. on Saturday for a structure fire at the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. Evansville Fire Division Chief, Mike Larson, confirms this is a 4-alarm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office

HENDERSON, KY
HENDERSON, KY
A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 2022 comes to a close, it has some reflecting on the successes of the past year, including the Tri-State’s economic successes. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-REP, oversaw a number of projects last year meant to improve the lives of those who live in the city, as well as establish a foundation for success in the future. Economic leaders say they feel good about where they are as 2022 comes to a close.
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD storage facility in the works

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Charlie Wyatt running for 3rd term as Boonville Mayor

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Boonville will run again in 2023. Charlie Wyatt says he, along with other city candidates, plans to file for the 2023 City Elections on Wednesday. This would be Wyatt’s third term as Boonville’s Mayor. He says he plans to complete some...
BOONVILLE, IN
Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
The Gaming Guild opens at new location Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gaming business is having a soft opening at the new location on Saturday. The Gaming Guild is opening at their new location at 1460 North Green River Road in Evansville. According to their website, The Gaming Guild is a gaming business that specializes in tabletop...
EVANSVILLE, IN
New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new general aviation terminal is in the works over at Tri-State Aero. “A brand new front door to our community for many many people,” said Doug Petitt, president of Tri-State Aero. It’s a brand new project filed back on Dec. 19 through the Indiana...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Work almost complete on new salt hut in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, work is nearly complete on a new salt hut. County leaders shared an update on social media, saying the hut will help keep salt clean and dry to use on snow and ice-covered roads. According to the post, Alliance Resources and River...
UNION COUNTY, KY
AMR sees drop in overdose calls in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2022 was a busy year for first responders in Evansville. A year that saw a deadly house explosion on Weinbach Avenue, a historically large warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue, and countless incidents of violent crime. “We see far more emergencies today than we do non-emergency...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, there’s a code you use with Lyft. Logan’s Promise and Working Distributors have teamed up for the Safe Ride Program, in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads. All you...
EVANSVILLE, IN

