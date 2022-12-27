Read full article on original website
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Man injured in Grand Rapids accidental shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 19-year-old man was injured early Saturday, Dec. 31 after officials say he accidentally shot himself. Grand Rapids Police said the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:45 a.m. An investigation found the man shot himself accidentally while putting his gun in...
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
GRPD: Man hurt after accidentally shooting himself
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself Saturday morning.
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
whtc.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday.
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
muskegonchannel.com
2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered
2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Muskegon family pays it forward after losing home in house fire
A local family lost everything in a house fire just weeks before Christmas. Thankfully, the community quickly stepped up to help. Now, they’re paying it forward.
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 3 men near Howard City
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.
GR Police & Fire pull driver from car in Grand River
The Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments pulled a driver from a car after responding to a report of a vehicle in the Grand River at midday Saturday.
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
13 On Your Side talks to Good Samaritan, clinic that saved frozen Muskegon cat
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In his darkest hours, Elliot the cat was found frozen to the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon Monday morning. Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck. "At that point, I...
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
