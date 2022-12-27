ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Man injured in Grand Rapids accidental shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 19-year-old man was injured early Saturday, Dec. 31 after officials say he accidentally shot himself. Grand Rapids Police said the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:45 a.m. An investigation found the man shot himself accidentally while putting his gun in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered

2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
