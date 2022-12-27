Can’t find luggage at CLT? Here’s what to do and how to possibly get cash in return

Severe winter weather and a busy holiday weekend made for travel nightmares for many across the U.S. over Christmas .

And the woes continue as a new week begins .

One major headache has been lost luggage piling up in Charlotte and at airports nationwide .

If your luggage is lost, there are steps to take to get it back or at least get compensated for what was lost. And, travel experts say, there are even things you can do before you board your flight to reduce the chances of your luggage getting lost.

Here are some tips for keeping track of your luggage and guidance on what to do if your items are lost:

Take steps before flying to reduce your risk

Before you even leave for the airport, you can take steps to reduce your risk of losing your luggage or at least make losing a bag less of a hassle.

The consumer advocacy group Travelers United recommends packing “a change of clothing for one day as well as necessary toiletries (small, travel-size containers of liquid- and gel-based toiletries are now permitted on board the aircraft)” in your carry-on bag.

The group also recommends taking photos of what’s in your checked baggage and what your bags look like, as well as making sure your contact information and destination information is both inside and outside your bags.

Getting to the airport early so you have plenty of time to check your bags and check that your luggage tag is accurate can also prevent issues down the line, Travelers United adds.

Depending on your airline’s policy and your situation, you may also want to consider getting travel insurance.

Track your bags digitally

Many airlines allow you to track your checked baggage via their app or website. You’re able to see when and if your luggage is loaded and unloaded on your plane, or planes if you have a connecting flight.

But even in the digital age, the North Carolina Consumers Council adds, it’s still important to keep track of your physical baggage tag from the airline throughout your travel and any luggage situation that may arise.

Check everywhere for your luggage

Patience is a virtue when it comes to tracking down potentially lost luggage, the travel blog The Points Guys says .

Just because your luggage isn’t on the carousel first doesn’t mean it’s not coming, the blog says, and “waiting for 30 or even 45 minutes for bags is not only normal but expected.”

“If your bag doesn’t come off its designated carousel, there’s a slim chance it could have made the flight but been offloaded elsewhere,” the group adds. “Therefore, we recommend taking a quick look at other carousels to see if the bag somehow beat you there.”

And if you still don’t see your bag, look for other baggage holding areas in the airport to check.

File a detailed claim

If you’ve determined that your luggage is truly lost, it’s time to head to your airline’s baggage claim office at the airport to file a report.

“The sooner you begin the process of finding your lost bags, the sooner they will (hopefully) be found. Most missing luggage simply ends up on the wrong flight, but it sometimes does get lost,” the North Carolina Consumers Council says.

When filing your claim, the group adds, you want to be as detailed as possible and provide information including “the brand, color, size, and all other important characteristics” of your lost bag or bags.

“Be sure to get a copy of your report as proof that you have been proactive in the matter,” the group recommends.

At Charlotte Douglas International , travelers are advised to contact the baggage services number of the airline they flew with to get assistance.

Get as much help as you can from the airline

While filing your missing luggage claim with the airline, you can also ask them for additional assistance, the North Carolina Consumers Council notes. That includes asking them “to provide you with basic must-have products to hold you over until they can get your luggage” such as toiletries.

“Some airlines in some locations will issue petty cash to purchase toiletries and sundries,” Travelers United advises.

If you do have to go shopping for replacement items, the Point Guys recommend keeping your receipts so you can try to get reimbursed by your airline or your travel insurance.

And, all groups advise, don’t volunteer to return to the airport to retrieve your luggage if and when it’s found. The airline should agree to bring it to you, whether at your home or where you’re staying while traveling.

File a complaint if necessary

If you’re not satisfied with how your airline handled your lost luggage situation, you can escalate the issue.

You can file a complaint or leave a comment about the airline with the federal Department of Transportation at airconsumer.dot.gov/escomplaint/ConsumerForm.cfm .