Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Fans Demand Fantasy Spin-Off
My Hero Academia's major spin-off series was My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a manga that has yet to receive an anime adaptation and focused on the heroes patrolling the streets while also evading the law and the professional heroes of Hero Society. While there have been other spin-offs to the universe that introduced fans to the heroes of UA Academy, there has been one story that many anime fans have been waiting to see as creator Kohei Horikoshi has dropped Class 1-A's heroes in a fantasy setting.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Stephen Greif Dies: ‘The Crown’ & ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor Was 78
British actor Stephen Greif, who appeared in such series as the BBC’s Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as Netflix’s The Crown, has died. His representatives announced the news in a Twitter post. No cause of death was revealed. He was 78. Greif’s long career spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No....
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
Will the Final Season of The Flash Deliver on a Long Held Fan Theory?
When The Flash returns to The CW in February, it does so for a final season. The Scarlet Speedster's race will be run after nine seasons of saving Central City but as Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) makes one more run, fans are hoping that the series will tie up a handful of stories, particularly the "arrival" of at least one of Barry and Iris's (Candice Patton) children with the announcement of a West-Allen pregnancy in the final season — after all, we've already met and love Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher) thanks to Speed Force powered time travel. But there's one other thing that fans have been hoping for since the debut of the series—the arrival of one of the Flash's biggest villains from comics, Cobalt Blue and now, with the series ending, fans are hopeful that a long-held theory about Eddie Thawne could come to fruition.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Will DC Make a Superman: Red Son Movie?
With a recent comment by DC Studios chief James Gunn suggesting Elseworlds projects are in the works for the new DC Universe on film, could one of those movies be an adaptation of Superman: Red Son? The best-selling comic from Kick-Ass writer Mark Millar and a team of artists including Dave Johnson has been turned into one of Warner's direct-to-home animated movies, and there have been numerous claims over the years that Warner Bros. was interested in adapting the story to live action. The series, which takes place in an alternate timeline where Superman crash-landed in Soviet Russia instead of Kansas, has had huge merchandising upside in the comics community.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
ComicBook
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
ComicBook
The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Trick Simplifies One of the Most Frustrating Boss Fights
If you've played God of War Ragnarok and have a favorite boss or two, you're just as likely to have one or two bosses that stood out as your absolute least favorites, the ones that either took you forever to beat or just had annoying mechanics to maneuver around. One of those bosses is probably Ormstunga, a foe which you might not remember by name but sure would by its moveset. The agile, lethal boss is a pain to track and probably will take more than one try to beat for any player encountering it for the first time, but one player has discovered an easy trick to make short work of the creature.
Comments / 0