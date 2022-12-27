MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach restaurant whose mission is to provide hot meals to those who are struggling, is now in need of some help. Kinsey Muller, one of the owners of the restaurant, said a busted water heater from the apartment above the restaurant, flooded the business on Wednesday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO