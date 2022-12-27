ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
LONGS, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach to honor officer who died in New Year’s Day 2021 crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the North Myrtle Beach community will remember a police officer who died in a crash nearly two years ago. A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building. City officials said friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers will be in attendance.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Georgetown shooting sends man to hospital, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after reports of a gunshot victim. According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. Details...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Motion filed in Colorado to dismiss lawsuit filed by ex-Horry County Schools employee accused of killing stepson in 2020, newspaper reports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A motion was filed Wednesday in federal court in Colorado seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Horry County Schools employee accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020. The Gazette newspaper in Colorado Springs reported the motion on Thursday. It was filed by attorneys representing El […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

