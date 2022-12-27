Read full article on original website
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Public-Private Partnerships Can Unlock a $31B Blockchain Payments Opportunity
The International Monetary Fund has identified central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as more efficient alternatives to physical cash that promise to lower transaction costs, promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy. At the same time, public-private partnerships are essential to fully realizing that potential.
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
OpenSea CEO: Future of NFTs is Rosy Despite Crypto Winter
The head of NFT marketplace OpenSea is trying to distance his company’s products from cryptocurrencies. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) published Thursday (Dec. 29), Devin Finzer, OpenSea's chief executive, cautioned regulators in their approach to his industry. “It is really important that regulators and government officials...
Class-Action Lawsuit Aims to Represent 1M FTX Customers
A class-action lawsuit aiming to represent 1 million FTX customers has been filed. The suit has been filed against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange and former executives, including founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). It aims to get a declaration that FTX customers in the United...
Fidelity Investments Plans NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Services
Fidelity Investments’ metaverse plans reportedly include developing an NFT marketplace. The financial services corporation has filed trademark applications for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse, Cointelegraph reported Monday (Dec. 26), citing a tweet by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
SutiSoft Debuts Enhanced Accounts Payable Offerings
Cloud software provider SutiSoft has introduced an enhanced version of its accounts payable (AP) solution. The debut, announced in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27), is designed to help companies “rapidly transform AP processes.”. The new features of SutiAP include the option to print multiple invoices at once and...
Automation Does the Work Accountants No Longer Want To
CFOs looking for talented accountants and audit lieutenants aren’t having much luck finding them. Just ask crypto executives how their search is going. As OpenEnvoy CEO Matt Tillman told PYMNTS in an interview earlier this year, “There’s not a lot of people moving into the profession, and there are many people who are retiring from that profession.”
Global Merger-and-Acquisition Activity Drops 36% in Second Half of 2022
There was a record drop in global merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity over the last six months. The value of global M&A deal-making fell from $2.2 trillion in the first half of 2022 to $1.4 trillion in the second half, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 29), citing figures from data provider Refinitiv.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
Finclusion Group Rebrands as Fin, Nets $2M Startup Funding
The African FinTech group Finclusion Group has received $2 million in startup funding. The latest investment coincides with a company-wide rebranding with the group now going by the name Fin. Since it was founded in 2018, Fin has developed a range of FinTech products with the aim of closing Africa’s...
Subscription and Digital Commerce DTCs Seen Facing Continued Headwinds
Direct-to-consumer subscription providers and digital commerce brands aren’t out of the woods yet. After a year of hardships and headwinds, those merchants betting on long-term profitability could be in for a surprise, market watchers say, while projecting further challenges in 2023. As worsening economic conditions are drying up the...
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
More Back Doors Found in Bankman-Fried’s Black Box at FTX
New SEC filings show that an eCommerce site riddled with errors was central to Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged commingling of FTX assets. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint, FTX allegedly instructed customers looking to trade on its exchange to wire their funds to North Dimension Inc., a purported online electronics retailer.
Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022
For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
Proposed Class-Action Suit Centers on Gemini Earn Products
Gemini Trust Company is facing a proposed class-action suit involving its Gemini Earn products. The crypto asset exchange and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have been sued by investors who accused them of fraud and violations of the Exchange Act, saying they failed to register their Gemini Earn interest-bearing accounts as securities, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28).
Twelve Stories That Shaped Real-Time Payments in 2022
Real-time payments provide value because knowing exactly when a payment will be received cannot be overstated. This is especially true for those with tight cash flow when paying rent or bills. Minimizing financial anxiety is important for consumers and businesses, and real-time payments can provide the speed, ease and security that can supercharge budgets, productivity and confidence.
CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online
Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
