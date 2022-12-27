ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A humorous mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway

 4 days ago

Florida Studio Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” — a humorous mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway through Jan. 8.

Set in Elizabethan England, “Something Rotten!” follows two brothers — Nick and Nigel Bottom — who are forced to live in the shadow of William Shakespeare, the rockstar writer who everyone in England is fawning over. Desperate to one-up “The Bard,” Nick visits a soothsayer named Nostradamus to learn what the next big thing in the theatre world will be. Nostradamus sees a little too far into the future and discovers that musicals are going to be all the rage. With this new insight, Nick and Nigel set out to create a show where performers act, sing, and dance — all at the same time.

“Something Rotten! is a big, fun and highly theatrical show,” said Richard Hopkins, Florida Studio Theatre’s producing artistic director. “This show is both Elizabethan and contemporary at the same time. It is delightful and exactly the kind of play FST would produce. I love how it juxtaposes the spectacle of Broadway musicals with rigidity and traditionalism of the Elizabethan era.”

“‘Something Rotten!’ has something for everyone,” said director Ellie Mooney, “If you’re an avid musical theater fan, you’re likely to love all the little ‘easter eggs’ sprinkled throughout the show. If you love (or hate) Shakespeare, there’s a character in the show who will probably express thoughts that you, yourself, have had about ‘The Bard.’ If this is your first time at a theater, you’ll most likely be drawn in by the physical comedy, witty jokes and big song-and-dance numbers.”

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
