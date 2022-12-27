ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Broadway Palm kicks off the new year with 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Broadway Palm presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Jan. 6 through Feb. 11. The age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life on stage in this fun-filled, colorful musical that has entertained audiences for over 40 years.

Andrew Lloyd Webber teams up with collaborator Tim Rice to tell this compelling story from the Old Testament. Told through a kaleidoscope of song and dance, the musical is set in the desert of the Middle East many centuries ago. Jacob gives his son Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors. His eleven brothers become so jealous of Joseph and his splendid coat that they sell him into slavery. Upon arrival in Egypt, Joseph is sold once again. Because of his great gift for interpreting dreams, he rises from the status of lowly house slave to become the Pharaoh’s advisor.

The spectacular score from nearly every genre includes “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”

