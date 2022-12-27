ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey

KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group

Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees

Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Rihanna Debuts Her Baby Boy on TikTok: WATCH

Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who finally got a first look at the singer's baby boy via TikTok. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby, whose name has yet to be revealed. She had the baby — a son with rapper A$AP Rocky — in May 2022.
Justin Bieber Says He Didn’t Approve H&M Merch Line, Warns Fans Not to Buy

Justin Bieber is slamming popular retailer H&M for selling merch he allegedly didn't approve. On Monday (Dec. 19), Bieber posted Instagram Stories calling out the store for their Justice-themed merchandise line. "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission...
