Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloe Kardashian’s Father, Calls Kris Jenner ‘A Cute Girl’
Khloe Kardashian is the third daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, but for years, conspiracy theorists have discussed the possibility that her real father could be O.J. Simpson. On Sunday (Dec. 18), Simpson appeared on the Full Send podcast to set the record straight on the long-standing...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Kanye West Named Anti-Semite of the Year by Watchdog Group
Kanye West's continuous hate speech has earned him the title as the biggest Anti-semite of 2022 from a watchdog organization. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Stop Antisemitism, the "leading non-partisan American based organization fighting antisemitism," announced they named Ye 2022's Anti-semite of the Year. The news was revealed via the group's Twitter page.
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Howard Stern Says ‘Whiny’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Like the Kardashians Except Boring’
The internet has been buzzing since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix Dec. 8, with Volume II set to drop Dec. 15. One person who's not a fan? Howard Stern. "It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but...
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Rihanna Debuts Her Baby Boy on TikTok: WATCH
Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who finally got a first look at the singer's baby boy via TikTok. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby, whose name has yet to be revealed. She had the baby — a son with rapper A$AP Rocky — in May 2022.
Justin Bieber Says He Didn’t Approve H&M Merch Line, Warns Fans Not to Buy
Justin Bieber is slamming popular retailer H&M for selling merch he allegedly didn't approve. On Monday (Dec. 19), Bieber posted Instagram Stories calling out the store for their Justice-themed merchandise line. "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission...
‘Sister Wives’ Star and Polygamist Kody Brown Left With One Wife After Split From Meri
Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown have split after 32 years together. In People's exclusive first look at the upcoming TLC special Sister Wives: One on One, Meri reveals that Kody ultimately made the decision to leave her. "Then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to...
Mom Going Blind After Tattooing Eyeballs Like Favorite Tattoo Model
A law student and mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple says she's now going blind from the procedure. Anaya Peterson, a law student based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, decided to get the procedure done after admiring Australian alternative model Amber Luke’s tattooed eyes. “I was just going...
K-Pop Group NewJeans New Single ‘Ditto’ Inspired by Baltimore Club Dance Music
Girl group NewJeans are this year's breakout stars in the music world and their fresh, unique twist on typical K-pop music is what has helped catapult them to rising star status. Now, with new pre-release buzz single "Ditto," which comes ahead of their next main single "OMG" on Jan. 2,...
Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today
Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance set to Rihanna's "S&M" off her 2010 album, Loud. "Tush push line dance," the caption reads. Watch the...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats
You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People. Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first...
Ellen DeGeneres ‘Heartbroken’ About Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Read Her Statement
Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to the death of her friend and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a tweet shared Wednesday (Dec. 14), DeGeneres shared a photo of her hugging Boss, along with a message about the late performer. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light....
Fans Are Convinced Phoebe Bridgers Is Alluding to Paul Mescal Breakup in New Song
Fans are convinced that singer Phoebe Bridgers and her partner Paul Mescal have broken up. Rumors have been swirling that the pair recently called it quits and fans are pointing to SZA's song "Ghost In The Machine" as proof. WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language. Bridgers is featured on the song...
Reddit Blasts Man Who Demanded Girlfriend Learn French to Impress His Family: ‘I Hope She Dumps Him’
A man caused a stir online after he demanded his girlfriend of six months learn French before meeting his family, despite him not even knowing the language himself. On Reddit, the boyfriend explained that his parents moved to the U.S. from France before he was born, and that he never learned French because he thought it was "boring."
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
