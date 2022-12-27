Read full article on original website
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, But Has Charges DroppedChibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
614now.com
Gourmet slider chain opens campus-area location
The second Columbus location of a fast-growing burger chain has finally arrived. Savvy Sliders, which is located at 2107 N. High St., officially opened its doors in late November. The eatery took over the former home of the campus-area White Castle. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. The Michigan-based spot for gourmet...
614now.com
The Accidental Cheesecake Artist: How (bad) luck led to a new dessert hotspot for Columbus
One evening in late 2014, when Matt Estep was serving as the Sous Chef at Gallo’s Kitchen on Olentangy River Road, he had a problem. The eatery learned that the ice cream they would normally serve for dessert wasn’t available, meaning a last-minute replacement dish was needed. And as customers had been asking about cheesecake, that’s what Estep decided to do.
614now.com
Columbus restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 50 in the country for 2022
For the 9th year in a row, Yelp has released its list of the top of this year’s top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Columbus eatery cracked the top 50. Yelp doesn’t reveal the exact metrics for the list, but it states the top 100 is a collection of “Yelpers’ latest favorites,” and that most spots are relatively affordable.
614now.com
New beach-inspired restaurant and bar opens doors on near east side
Even with a few consecutive days above freezing, it’s still cold in Columbus. One newly-opened King-Lincoln Bronzeville restaurant and bar may be able to remind you of warmer days, however. Waves Bar & Kitchen, which is located at 828 E. Long St., officially opened its door for business on...
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants in Columbus
Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just looking to skip the meat on some of your meals, Columbus has a lot of great places to suit your tastes. From fine dining to casual take-out, vegan and vegetarian menus have come a long way in recent years. We asked our readers...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Desserts in Columbus
Whether you’re looking for a morning treat to go with your coffee, or something sweet after dinner, Columbus has a plethora of bakeries, treat-makers and restaurant pastry chefs ready to serve. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite desserts in town, and for the third time in a row, Pistacia Vera was named number one.
614now.com
Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner
With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
columbusunderground.com
At Home: The Tidiest Messy Kitchen in Italian Village
A coffee maker might be an essential part of many households, but it’s not typically the prettiest design piece. For the Instagram-unworthy Keurigs and unsightly microwaves, “messy” kitchens keep the “actual” kitchen looking pristine, hiding small appliances, storing cooking essentials, and even housing an extra sink for dirty dishes–all tucked away behind a door and leaving the unsuspecting party guest none the wiser.
614now.com
Our list of new food and drink concepts opening in 2023
From multiple live-fire restaurants to mini donuts and Korean barbecue, the Columbus is primed to become even more impressive and mouthwatering in 2023. Since there’s so much to keep track of, we’ve decided to do you the favor of putting our top spots together in one place for you.
614now.com
One of the City’s oldest and most iconic eateries opens new location inside Nationwide Arena
Lovers of Schmidt’s Sausage Haus and the Columbus Blue Jackets have something to celebrate: Schmidt’s has opened inside Nationwide Arena. The popular German Village eatery–billed as one of the city’s oldest restaurants–opened a new location on the southwest side of the stadium on Dec. 19.
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill. Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022. Aangan India Bistro The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with […]
Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
Delaware Gazette
Local gem provides countless memories
Living in Delaware County certainly has its advantages. For my family, living just 20 minutes away from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is one perk we take full advantage of, no matter the time of the year. For instance, we just visited the zoo a little over a week ago...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From New Year’s Eve celebrations to comedians Jeff Dunham and Dave Chappelle, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live […]
New Year’s Eve celebrations and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you below. Big Bang Dueling PianosThis year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature an all-request dueling pianos show. Table reservations are required. Big Bang Dueling Pianos Bar […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
Yabo’s Tacos opens fourth central Ohio location
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio. Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and […]
Schmidt’s opens Nationwide Arena location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A historic Columbus restaurant has opened a new location, aiming to serve the city’s hockey fans. Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, established nearly 140 years ago, opened a new location inside Nationwide Arena earlier this month in a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The new location is located on the southwest side […]
