One evening in late 2014, when Matt Estep was serving as the Sous Chef at Gallo’s Kitchen on Olentangy River Road, he had a problem. The eatery learned that the ice cream they would normally serve for dessert wasn’t available, meaning a last-minute replacement dish was needed. And as customers had been asking about cheesecake, that’s what Estep decided to do.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO