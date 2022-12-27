ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
thatssotampa.com

Our Most Watched Videos in 2022

This year has been a massive one for the Tampa area and we created many videos over Instagram Reels and TikTok over the past 12 months, but ten of these you watched more than the rest. If there’s one thing we learned it’s that y’all were hungry. From Tampa, FL’s...
ABC Action News

Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
WFLA

2 men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune […]
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
hernandosun.com

Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions

The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
Mike

After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.

The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
