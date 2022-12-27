Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
thatssotampa.com
Our Most Watched Videos in 2022
This year has been a massive one for the Tampa area and we created many videos over Instagram Reels and TikTok over the past 12 months, but ten of these you watched more than the rest. If there’s one thing we learned it’s that y’all were hungry. From Tampa, FL’s...
Five-O Donut Co. brings big sweets to Downtown St. Pete
Five-O Donut Co., owned by Tampa Bay area sensation Christine Nordstrom, brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Petersburg.
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing
The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.
ABC Action News
Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities Playground
Artwork from the New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundPhoto byCity of Tampa. Tampa Parks and Recreation is set to officially open another fully inclusive and sensory-friendly playground–The Tampa All Abilities Playground. It is funded by the City of Tampa and approved by the Tampa City Council.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Big ticket items, huge discounts found at new Lakeland bin store
Bin Hub offers heavily discounted rates on overstock items from retail giants like Amazon, Target and Kohl's.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
2 men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Cynthia Johnson, Pinellas County Economic Development
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. St. Pete native Cynthia...
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
Tampa woman travels home in RV after Southwest flight canceled
TAMPA, Kan. — After thousands of delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines, travelers are having to turn to alternative means of transportation to get where they need to go. Dev McDowell was set to return home to Tampa after visiting family in Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, when she found...
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
Overturned tanker spills 1.2K gallons of gas near popular clearwater mini golf course
Crews are working to contain a hazardous materials spill after a tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned in the southbound access lanes of U.S. 19.
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.
The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
Will rent, housing prices in Tampa Bay area slow down next year?
TAMPA, Fla. — Despite a massive jump in home and rent prices in the Tampa Bay area, some experts believe the costs may start to plateau into 2023. However, not enough to impact affordability. "What we saw in Tampa over the course of 2022 was really, really exaggerated growth,"...
