Have you seen this man wanted for South Jersey fatal hit-and-run?
UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Cape May County have released a composite sketch of the man believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle responsible. The crash along Stagecoach Road at the intersection with Brewhause Lane in Upper Township on Thursday evening...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
fox29.com
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
Winslow man accused of killing 75-year-old father
Joseph Mastranduono Jr. is charged with manslaughter.
ID Sought For Person Of Interest After Trenton Woman's Body Found Along NJ Highway On Christmas
Authorities have released a photo of a person of interest in the tragic case involving Stephanie Carmody, the 31-year-old Trenton woman who was found dead along a New Jersey highway on Christmas night. Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
southjerseyobserver.com
Can You Help the Brooklawn Police Identify This Individual Regarding a Recent Alleged Shoplifting?
All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individual in those photographs who is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged shoplifting that occurred on December 22, 2022. Please take a close look at these photographs. If you recognize this...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
Police Search For Missing Endangered 16-year-old From Cumberland County, NJ
State troopers are asking for your help locating an endangered teenager from Cumberland County who hasn't been seen in nearly 24 hours. Authorities say 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3 PM Tuesday, December 27th.
‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Not Try Christmas Murder “Through The Media”
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has made it crystal clear that they will not try the David Wigglesworth murder case through the media. Attorney’s for murder suspect Marylue Wigglesworth have alleged that she was the victim of domestic violence during the evening of the homicide on Christmas, Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
2 Teens Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized by Atlantic City, NJ, Police
Atlantic City Police say two teenagers were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized last Thursday night. According to the ACPD, just before 8:30 PM, Sgt. Timothy Smith visited a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners about illegal drug deals.
Atlantic City man ordered held in drug and gun case
An Atlantic City man allegedly found with a gun and drugs in his car will stay in jail, a judge ruled. Hameed Farmer, 30, was arrested earlier this month after he tried to flee a car stop in Atlantic City, according to the charges. The stop began in the 3300...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
