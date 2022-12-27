ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount

Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard Darby High School teacher resigned after the school district received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student over 10 years ago. Hilliard City Schools informed police after the former student made the allegation over the holiday break. Hilliard Schools Superintendent David...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
LICKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy