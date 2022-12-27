Read full article on original website
News On 6
REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners
A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
beckershospitalreview.com
He was the hospital's financial auditor. Now he's its CEO.
When Brian Barta walks into a room, the first thing he does is start asking questions. He learned the practice as a financial auditor — enter openly, collect data, gain as much information as possible before setting a plan in action. Now, he's using that same approach to crack into a different realm as CEO of Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital.
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
kaynewscow.com
Alva resident in stable condition following accident
DEER CREEK — An Alva resident was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell today following a non-injury accident that occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Oklahoma 11 west of County Road 1040, west of Deer Creek in Grant County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Gladys L. Williams, 56,...
Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River
The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
news9.com
Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County
Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they received a call to assist Lighthorse Police at around 3:29 a.m. Saturday. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive. Tulsa...
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force looking into claims of C-17 damaging Stillwater Airport runway
The USAF’s Air Mobility Command has told the News Press it is looking into the situation involving a C-17 aircraft transporting Air Force Academy’s women’s basketball team to Stillwater Regional Airport. SWO claimed the aircraft was not authorized to land Sunday at the airport and that because...
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Commissioners End of an Era
The Osage Co. Commissioners met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday and wrapped up the discussion to possibly open section line near Harbor Reserve. Talks have been going on for months and many citizens spoke on the matter. After hearing cases from both sides of the issue. More...
pdjnews.com
One injured in Kay County collision
One was injured in an injury collision occurring on Monday, Dec. 26 at approximately 8:17 a.m. on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately 2 miles south of Newkirk, OK, in Kay County. A 2022 Toyota Tundra driven by Diana M. Pankratz female, age 70, of Newkirk, OK was traveling southbound on US-77, lost control, departed the roadway to the right, and struck a utility pole and fence. …
