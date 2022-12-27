Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning. City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car. The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated...
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted on Tuesday, December 27. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Smith Capel Road around 12:00 p.m. Multiple agencies arrived at the scene. They alleged found an armed male inside of a mobile home with […]
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December. If you have any information...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following several burglaries in the county. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory D. Corsello was taken into custody Christmas Eve. Corsello has been charged with the burglary of two convenience stores that happened...
WTOK-TV
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving the scene of a wreck. Deputies said Mashburn, 30, wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived. He’s also wanted for grand larceny.
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. According to HPD, the suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49. If you can identify the person pictured...
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WTOK-TV
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a collision Christmas Day in Clarke County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11. It happened about 9:30 p.m. MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said Wilt Alford, 42, of Pachuta, was hit by a Nissan...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
