ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: $7,200 worth of firearms stolen during Abilene vehicle burglary

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Qon_0jvicRpW00

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim alleged a suspect assaulted him, but both parties had visible injuries and police were unable to determine an aggressor.

4700 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass
A suspect was arrested for trespassing at an Abilene fitness club.

1100 block of Bel Air Drive – Theft of Firearm
A victim reported an unknown suspected entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a gun worth $250.

2100 block of S Willis Street – Theft of Property
A victim reported a known suspect took a jacket worth $200.

600 block of Washington Street – Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury
Police responded to an assault call in north Abilene. The victim’s mother said a suspect assaulted her son with a bat.

3200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass
A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at an Abilene hotel and was also found to be in possession of Heroin.

500 block of Mossy Oak Drive – Theft of Property
A victim reported more than $7,200 worth of firearms, including an AR-15, were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3100 block of S 7th Street – Assault
A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect during a child exchange.

1000 block of Graham Street – Assault Family violence
A suspect was arrested for assaulting her common law husband.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence
A suspect was arrested for assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend.

3700 block of Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Officers assisted in recovering a stolen vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Arrests

Richard Youtsey – Assault Family Violence
Youtsey was contacted during an altercation. He’s accused of hitting a victim.

John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass
Wilcoxen was contacted after he was locked up in the men’s restroom at a local gym smoking. He was also drinking a beer.

Ntahomvyariye Cyprien – Sexual Assault of Child
Cyprien was arrested on a warrant for a child sex crime.

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance
Whitehead was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress, where he was found inside a hotel. He was also found to be in possession of Heroin.

Roxanne Adams – Assault Family Violence
Adams is acused of assaulting her common law husband by scratching him and hitting him. He did have visible injuries.

Rita Carrion – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Possession of Controlled Substance
Carrion was contacted during a traffic stop for no tail lights. A K9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam, and marijuana.

Chenevert White – Assault Family Violence
White is accused of grabbing a victim by a hoodie and strangling her with it during an argument.

Brian Palacios – Driving While Intoxicated
Palacios was contacted while asleep in his drivers seat with the keys in the ignition. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested. Breath analysis results showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.114 and 0.112.

Kristen Robinson – Warrant
Robinson was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have two active warrants.

Mariah McDonald – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
McDonald was arrested for operating a vehicle without effective consent of the owner.

Willie Morris – Warrant, Failure to Identify
Morris was contacted during a call for service and gave officers a fake name. He was found to have an active warrant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: More than $1,000 worth of Air Jordans stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal MischiefA jacket and tools were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It’s such a reflection of that old west lifestyle’: Abilene horse cutting competition returns for 41st year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – To the untrained eye, any event with horses and ranchers riding around an arena might seem like a rodeo, but horse cutting is anything but wild. This competition is more of an intricate dance for three partners chasing down one goal. Dave Sheen, Veterinarian, is one of many competitors this years […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy