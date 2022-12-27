ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

98.7 WFGR

Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Video: Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a dramatic rollover crash earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department released footage of the crash Wednesday morning. The dashcam captured a vehicle losing control and rolling over multiple times through a few homes’ front yards before coming to a stop in the road in front of the police cruiser.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle

After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Rodney Woman Dead After Being Hit by U-Haul Truck in Mecosta County

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Rodney was hit and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in Martiny Township. On Wednesday around 6 a.m., deputies were called to an accident near the 120th Avenue and Arthur Road intersection. During their investigation they found out that a Big Rapids man driving a U-Haul truck northbound on 120th Avenue hit a woman just north of Arthur Road.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

