‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car
Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
State police arrest teenager on firearms charges after traffic stop
Just a little past midnight, Michigan State Police Lansing Post troopers stopped a car at the intersection of Waverly Road and Jolly Road in Delta Township.
Video: Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a dramatic rollover crash earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department released footage of the crash Wednesday morning. The dashcam captured a vehicle losing control and rolling over multiple times through a few homes’ front yards before coming to a stop in the road in front of the police cruiser.
Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
Lansing police dash cam catches alleged drunk driver going airborne
The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.
Man arrested after robbing farm store, fleeing from police
Deputies say a man carried away a cart full of merchandise from Blaine's Farm and Fleet, totaling thousands of dollars.
Suspect heads to trial after Montcalm Co. bar ends with 3 stabbed
HOWARD CITY, Mich — A Morley man is heading to trial in connection to a stabbing following a bar fight in Montcalm County earlier this month. Al Thompson, 30, was bound over to circuit court on Wednesday on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Thompson is accused...
Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle
After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
WATCH: MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.
Michigan State Police will give an update on the shooting involving two officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase
A woman in Van Buren County is under arrest after leaving a child at the scene of a crash, leading police on a foot chase.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
MSP prepares for Whitmer’s 2nd inauguration
The event is New Year's Day and it's expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing easing visitor restrictions
During regular visiting hours (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), people no longer have to check in at the registration desk in the hospital lobby.
Rodney Woman Dead After Being Hit by U-Haul Truck in Mecosta County
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Rodney was hit and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in Martiny Township. On Wednesday around 6 a.m., deputies were called to an accident near the 120th Avenue and Arthur Road intersection. During their investigation they found out that a Big Rapids man driving a U-Haul truck northbound on 120th Avenue hit a woman just north of Arthur Road.
