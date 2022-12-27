Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system
WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
Judicial security focus of U.S. Chief Justice Roberts' annual report
WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday focused a year-end report on the judiciary on the need for stepped up security for federal judges, amid a surge in threats and as the United States is embroiled in a bitter debate over abortion.
Franciscan appeals judge's upheld order to keep ER open for 9 months
A judge upheld his order for Franciscan Health to keep its emergency room in Hammond, Ind., open for nine months despite the system arguing that doing so is unsafe. The health system is now appealing that decision. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health filed documents Dec. 28 asking Lake Superior Court Judge...
AmerisourceBergen sued again for alleged opioid violations
The Justice Department sued drug distributor AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest in the nation, over allegedly failing to flag suspicious orders for opioids and other controlled substances, according to a Dec. 29 news release. The company and two of its subsidiaries allegedly "flouted their legal obligations and prioritized profits" over...
Federal investigation blames FDA, Biogen for Aduhelm scandal
Murky documentation of meetings between Biogen and the FDA, plus an "unjustifiably high price" for a drug that lacked clinical data, are at fault for the Adulelm controversy, two House committees said Dec. 29 in a report. The collaboration between the regulatory agency and the drugmaker were "atypical" and "rife...
6 stats on violence against nurses
Threats and attacks toward nurses and other healthcare workers have become commonplace. In response, the medical community has issued growing calls to Congress to pass legislation to mitigate workplace violence against healthcare workers. The American Nurses Association in its end-of-year legislation priorities urged Congress to pass the Workplace Violence Prevention...
18 counties with biggest population upswings
Comparing population growth over five-year periods helps identity areas in the U.S. with the most recent strong upswings in population. Commercial real estate firm CBRE analyzed the population growth in U.S. counties from 2010 to 2015 and then from 2016 to 2021 to arrive at a percentage point difference it sees as a momentum shift — the greatest acceleration of population growth, not simply growth overall.
Idaho system opens RSV 'suction clinics' to reduce ER visits, admissions
Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System opened clinics to suction debris out of children's noses to help relieve their breathing and the region's limited network, which has two hospitals that admit respiratory syncytial virus patients, the Idaho Statesman reported Dec. 29. The pop-up suction clinics offer pediatric patients monitoring of...
Physician group backs controversial Texas hospital
Physician-Led Healthcare for America said the expansion of a physician-owned hospital near the Texas-Mexico border is a "win" for patients. CMS granted a "high Medicaid facility" expansion request from Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville. The Federation of American...
