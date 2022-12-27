ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Franciscan appeals judge's upheld order to keep ER open for 9 months

A judge upheld his order for Franciscan Health to keep its emergency room in Hammond, Ind., open for nine months despite the system arguing that doing so is unsafe. The health system is now appealing that decision. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health filed documents Dec. 28 asking Lake Superior Court Judge...
AmerisourceBergen sued again for alleged opioid violations

The Justice Department sued drug distributor AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest in the nation, over allegedly failing to flag suspicious orders for opioids and other controlled substances, according to a Dec. 29 news release. The company and two of its subsidiaries allegedly "flouted their legal obligations and prioritized profits" over...
Federal investigation blames FDA, Biogen for Aduhelm scandal

Murky documentation of meetings between Biogen and the FDA, plus an "unjustifiably high price" for a drug that lacked clinical data, are at fault for the Adulelm controversy, two House committees said Dec. 29 in a report. The collaboration between the regulatory agency and the drugmaker were "atypical" and "rife...
6 stats on violence against nurses

Threats and attacks toward nurses and other healthcare workers have become commonplace. In response, the medical community has issued growing calls to Congress to pass legislation to mitigate workplace violence against healthcare workers. The American Nurses Association in its end-of-year legislation priorities urged Congress to pass the Workplace Violence Prevention...
18 counties with biggest population upswings

Comparing population growth over five-year periods helps identity areas in the U.S. with the most recent strong upswings in population. Commercial real estate firm CBRE analyzed the population growth in U.S. counties from 2010 to 2015 and then from 2016 to 2021 to arrive at a percentage point difference it sees as a momentum shift — the greatest acceleration of population growth, not simply growth overall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Idaho system opens RSV 'suction clinics' to reduce ER visits, admissions

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System opened clinics to suction debris out of children's noses to help relieve their breathing and the region's limited network, which has two hospitals that admit respiratory syncytial virus patients, the Idaho Statesman reported Dec. 29. The pop-up suction clinics offer pediatric patients monitoring of...
BOISE, ID
Physician group backs controversial Texas hospital

Physician-Led Healthcare for America said the expansion of a physician-owned hospital near the Texas-Mexico border is a "win" for patients. CMS granted a "high Medicaid facility" expansion request from Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville. The Federation of American...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

