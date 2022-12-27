ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Rig falls through collapsed bridge in Woodville

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it on Thursday, December 29. Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured. […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-car wreck in Wilkinson County. The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 463. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on the highway, when his vehicle...
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
desotocountynews.com

Seven fatalities in holiday crashes

Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson water distribution sites for Thursday, December 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Thursday, December 29:. Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. Candlestick Park, Cooper Road - 5 p.m. Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m. If you...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko

On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets. At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance. At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Gusty storms causing power outages while severe threat expands

Today’s storms and torrential rain were right on schedule. So far, there haven’t been any reports of major damage, but thousands of people are without power this morning. Jefferson County is the hardest hit this morning with nearly half of its population without power. With 4,899 electric customers total, the county is reporting 2,214 customers without electricity. Amite and Copiah counties are also reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity in both counties, while smaller numbers of outrages are scatted from Yazoo County to Pearl River County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy