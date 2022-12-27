Read full article on original website
Related
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Mississippi man killed in wreck on rural Mississippi highway Tuesday
A Mississippi man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday night. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 563 in Wilkinson County at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
Rig falls through collapsed bridge in Woodville
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it on Thursday, December 29. Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured. […]
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
WLBT
Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-car wreck in Wilkinson County. The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 463. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on the highway, when his vehicle...
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
desotocountynews.com
Seven fatalities in holiday crashes
Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
7 fatal crashes reported on Mississippi highways during Christmas weekend
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Seven people were killed and 36 others injured in 160 total crashes on Mississippi highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and concluded Monday, Dec. 26, at midnight. Troopers issued 5,294 citations and made 80 […]
WDSU
Mississippi man identified as one of the victims in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The family of David Scarborough has identified him as one of the oil rig workers who went down in the helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning. Lacy Scarborough tells WDSU her husband had just completed a two-week shift and was on his...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
WLBT
Jackson water distribution sites for Thursday, December 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Thursday, December 29:. Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. Candlestick Park, Cooper Road - 5 p.m. Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m. If you...
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
breezynews.com
Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko
On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets. At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance. At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to...
Mississippi Skies: Gusty storms causing power outages while severe threat expands
Today’s storms and torrential rain were right on schedule. So far, there haven’t been any reports of major damage, but thousands of people are without power this morning. Jefferson County is the hardest hit this morning with nearly half of its population without power. With 4,899 electric customers total, the county is reporting 2,214 customers without electricity. Amite and Copiah counties are also reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity in both counties, while smaller numbers of outrages are scatted from Yazoo County to Pearl River County.
Comments / 0