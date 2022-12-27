Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
How a Hated, 1950s Rich Yankee NASCAR Team Owner Got the Last Laugh
After helping to persuade Walter P. Chrysler to build a powerful car featuring a hemi engine, Carl Kiekhaefer first arrived on the sands of Daytona with a C-300. After hiring Tim Flock to drive, the new car owner won on the Beach & Road Course race in his first attempt—despite the car’s automatic transmission.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
NBC Sports
IndyCar drivers in 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
The NTT IndyCar Series still is more than two months away from dropping the green flag, but the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona again will provide a season preview. There are at least eight active IndyCar drivers entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway, including four in the rebranded premier GTP category that will feature the debut of the LMDh prototypes.
racer.com
Verstappen wants to see racing talent more widely acknowledged
Max Verstappen believes the high skill level of multiple drivers in motorsport doesn’t get acknowledged often enough after facing different rivals in championship battles over the last two years. Lewis Hamilton was Verstappen’s main title opponent in 2021, in a fight that went right to the wire, but then...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has a Massive Obsession With Pickles
It's no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves him some pickles. As a NASCAR retirement gift, the folks at Phoenix Raceway gave Junior and his wife Amy an entire barrel's worth of pickles from his favorite Arizona-based pickles place, Max's Dill Pickles, following his final race in Phoenix back in 2017. Honestly, it's a wonder more people didn't call him Dill Jr., or that he didn't keep his race car just stocked with pickles.
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better
Rusty Wallace tried getting in the last word after using a costly bad word on the radio. The post Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Judge Reportedly Issues Ruling On Former NASCAR Owner
Former NASCAR Cup Series owner Ron Devine is going to have to pay up. Devine, the onetime owner of BK Racing, has reportedly been ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling his team's bankruptcy proceedings. "The [money], if available/collected, would go to bank that issued loans, IRS, employees,...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
racer.com
Stories that made 2022: America’s classic corners
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, based on any criteria they saw fit. Today, Editor-in-Chief Laurence Foster relates which pages of this year’s RACER magazine content were the most memorable for him.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: Hoosier Super Tour live streaming plans
In this episode we do a deep dive into the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour live stream plans. It’s an exciting time for the club. The Super Tour live stream is not only adding video but it’s a completely re-imagined concept. I caught up with the guy who’s going to make it all happen — the owner of DriversEye Live, Brendan Kaczmarek. You’re going to love his passion for the club and the product he plans to deliver. We’re also going to reveal who this year’s Super Tour announce team will be.
racer.com
Ekstrom leads Dakar prologue for Audi
Mattias Ekstrom and his Audi RS Q e-tron E2 led the way as the Sea Camp at Yanbu woke early to the sounds of revving motors as the end of the year marked the beginning of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Before the 5,000 kilometers/3,100 miles to be raced over 14 long, desert days came the Prologue Stage. A short, sharp 13km/8.1-mile track on the shores of the Red Sea would determine the starting positions for tomorrow’s much more meaty 368km/229-mile timed special stage.
racer.com
Trans Am 2022: Thomas Merrill wins first TA2 championship with 11th-hour triumph at COTA
Hollywood couldn’t have written a more exciting ending to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 season finale at Circuit of The Americas, where Thomas Merrill overcame nearly impossible odds to win the 2022 TA2 championship. However, his perfect day meant heartbreak for Rafa Matos, who appeared to have the championship wrapped up before the green flag waved. Matos suffered insurmountable adversity, which ended his day early and cost him his third TA2 title by virtue of a point standings tiebreaker. But how did we get to the point where the championship came down to the final lap in the final race?
racer.com
REPLAY: Idemitsu MX-5 Cup on The RACER Channel
All rounds of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup streamed live at The RACER Channel on YouTube in 2022. If you missed any of the action, you can watch individual race highlights or replay the full race streams via the playlist below:
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
