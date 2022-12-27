Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
Saratoga Aikido owner admits to attempted rape
The owner of Saratoga Aikido in Saratoga County pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Jonathan Aronson, 51, was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day in the town of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said Aronson gave the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her.
WNYT
Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault
A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
WNYT
Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing
A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
WNYT
Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza
A November fire at a rest area in Guilderland ends with a teenager facing charges. Nyri Baird, 19, is an employee at the McDonald’s at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, and he intentionally set fire to one of the buildings, say police. Baird faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and...
WNYT
Amsterdam police seek man wanted for assault
The Amsterdam Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted for third-degree assault. Anibal Berrios, 47, has a warrant out for his arrest. He has failed to appear in court twice, say police. He is 5 ft., 9 in. tall and 190 pounds. Anyone with information is being asked...
WNYT
Police: Milton woman charged with DWI also left kids home alone
A Milton woman is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly leaving three children under the age of 12 alone for hours. A child of Charlene Sheehy called police last Friday saying that their mom was missing, say investigators. Troopers found three children who had been home alone for hours. When...
WNYT
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
WNYT
Troy man pleads guilty to cocaine dealing conspiracy
A man has pleaded guilty to a cocaine dealing conspiracy within the Capital Region. Jan Lopez-Colon, 28, of Troy admitted that he and three others distributed more than five kilos of cocaine in Albany and Rensselaer counties from Puerto Rico. After travelling overseas, the drugs were brought to a stash...
WNYT
State police seek pair in Valatie, East Greenbush larceny case
State police need your help with a larceny investigation from September. A purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, say police. The credit cards were then used to buy gift cards at the East Greenbush Target. Police have now released two photos of people they’re trying to...
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
WNYT
Christmas lights blamed in Columbia County house fire
Christmas lights are believed to have started a fire at a home on Day Road in Stockport, Columbia County. The fire happened at a home on Day Road, say firefighters. Five fire companies responded. No one was hurt. Investigators believe the home is repairable.
WNYT
Embattled Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns in voter fraud investigation
The embattled Rensselaer County elections commissioner, Jason Schofield, is officially resigning from his position. This comes after he will reportedly plead guilty in connection to voter fraud. The Rensselaer County Legislature majority made the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on social media. It said they accepted the immediate resignation of...
WNYT
Many Rensselaer County leaders sworn-in for new term
Two Troy City Court judges and Troy City Councilman Steven Figueroa took the oath of office at the Rensselaer County Courthouse. District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly was also sworn-in for another term. “I want Rensselaer County to know that we have such an amazing team of people, such an amazing...
WNYT
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire ruled accidental
A fire at the Hoosick Falls Club on Dec. 23 has been ruled accidental, say investigators. After investigating, police believe a portable propane heater accidentally ignited combustible material inside the club. The propane fuel – combined with high winds – propelled the fire to travel at a faster rate....
WNYT
Red Cross helping multiple people after recent Amsterdam fires
The Red Cross is helping multiple people after two separate fires in Amsterdam left people without a home. Two adults and a 9-year-old child are being helped after a fire Wednesday on State Route 30. Volunteers are also helping out with emotional support and health services. Two other adults are...
WNYT
Hannaford bag program to help Saratoga senior population
Hannaford has picked a local senior food service to benefit from its fight hunger bag program during the month of January. Donations made through this program will directly benefit the Saratoga County senior nutrition program, to recipients primarily homebound and in need of nutritional support. For every $2.50 reusable fight...
WNYT
Ballston Spa museum to close until March for renovations
The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa will be closed through March. This is for renovations and to install a new immersive exhibition on the history of Saratoga County, slated to open in spring 2023. The new history center will be positioned to host special events and speakers. The Irena Wooton...
WNYT
Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library
Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
