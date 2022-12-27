Read full article on original website
Vajradhara Tai and Vajradhara Wu Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu, and the best way to make swift work of this duo boss battle. Boss Battle - Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu. HP. 2900.
Elden Ring Dominates Awards Season With Most Game of the Year Wins in 2022
It's currently the gaming awards season, as major media outlets like us publish our End of Year lists to reveal our picks for the best games of the year. 2022 saw the release of several amazing titles that captured our hearts and our imaginations, with their scintillating gameplay and mesmerizing visuals. However, one game stood out from the rest in becoming the top dog, and that's none other than Elden Ring.
How to Get Valorant Flashback
It is that time of year where we get to reflect on all that we accomplished the year before. From your top played song in 2022, to your most played game in 2022, there is plenty of activity and accomplishments to reflect on from our favorite apps, games, and websites.
Will Vampire Survivors Ever Have an Actual Vampire? We Asked the Creator
The success of 2022 roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors took everyone by surprise, but no one so much as its creator, Luca ‘poncle’ Galante. Galante began development of Vampire Survivors while unemployed in 2020, deriving inspiration from mobile game Magic Survival and Galante’s past experience developing flashy graphics for slot machines. He never intended Vampire Survivors to make it big — he just wanted to make something fun and manage a little community around it.
Cinderace Tera Raid Event Guide
The Cinderace event Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet is a special Tera Raid battle event available for a limited time. Use this guide to learn how to unlock the 7-star Cinderace Tera Raid event and how to beat it. This Guide Includes:. Cinderace Tera Raid Start Time and Details. According...
Looking Forward: 3 New Games We're Excited For in 2023 - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we’ll reveal IGN’s top three most-anticipated games of 2023. The first half of the year is completely PACKED with big games arriving every month. Even if some are delayed (which is entirely possible) 2023 is looking to be full of exciting games. These are the three IGN is most excited for.
M6 - Seeking Precious Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M6 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Precious Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for Jan 2023 Include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and More
All players are now used to free titles each month to matter what subscription they are on. The determining factor right now is what free titles is the subscription service providing. PlayStation Plus has just made a solid case for themselves, as it has been announced that PlayStation Plus January Monthly Games will include, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2. These games can be downloaded for by players subscribed to any of the tiers.
Epic Games Free Title For December 29 is Mortal Shell; Here is How to Claim the Game
Epic Games continues its free game giveaways as the end of 2022 draws near. As New Year is just around the corner, the Epic Games Store spreads the festive cheer with its Holiday giveaway, with new games available every day to grab for free. The day before Christmas saw the...
M5 - Hojos Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M5 series of side-quest Missions, called Hojo's Laboratory. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!. Only one Mission in the M5 series actually has Chests; the rest don't due to how...
Pommels of the Nine Realms
"Pommels so powerful that they are said to slow time itself." This weapon attachment boosts RUNIC, VITALITY, and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, these pommels grant the Momentous Shift. Activating Furious Immolation (L1 + Triangle while Immolation is full) triggers a Realm Shift.
Biggest News Stories of 2022
In early October, nearly two years after the release of PS5, a modder was able to jailbreak Sony’s new-gen console, providing access to the console’s debug menu and the ability to install unauthorized software. This quickly led to people installing P.T., Konami’s delisted “playable teaser” for the now-canceled Silent Hills.
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
Part 00: Prologue
The game starts off innocuously enough with a series of cutscenes introducing the game's main character, Zack. Zack is a 2nd Class SOLDIER operative with exceptional skill, but with a rambunctious and easily antsy attitude. You'll be introduced to his mentor, Angeal, as well. And yes, even Sephiroth can be seen in the game's opening minutes. When you finally gain control for the first time, you'll do battle with a number of weak enemies that will be nothing but fodder for your sword.
God of War Ragnarök: Blind Gamer Helps Santa Monica Studio to Make Game More Accessible
God of War Ragnarök has received attention for having extensive accessibility options. One legally blind gamer, Ben, known as SightlessKombat online, even played the entire game largely on his own due to these accessibility features. Ben has never had any usable vision, and in the past he required help...
Xbox Games With Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 are Iris Fall and Autonauts. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get access to these two games when they arrive next month. Iris Fall will...
BGMI: Hector Reveals That the Banned Battle Royale Mobile Game Could Make a Comeback by January 15, 2023
Battleground Mobile India is one of the most beloved gaming titles in India, and that is for a reason. The game entered and filled the void that was created when PUBG was banned, it was also monumental in shaping the esports scene in India. Naturally, many players have been upset since it was banned, and they are hoping for a prompt comeback for the popular battle royale title.
Rond of Purification
"A shield rond capable of removing what ails its user and redirecting it onto their enemy." This shield attachment boosts STRENGTH and DEFENSE. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Contagion Discharge perk. When Kratos is afflicted with Frost, Burn, Poison, or Bifrost, Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hits will cleanse the status and deal that element's damage to enemies.
Purple Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page, we go over Purple Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
