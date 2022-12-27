One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.

2 DAYS AGO