Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: Not restaurants, but I was deeply saddened that two Italian bakeries — Alcamo’s in Dearborn and Harper Bakery in St. Clair Shores — both closed in 2022, as well as New Martha Washington in Hamtramck. I’m happy the owners are able to retire, though. Karl’s in the Siren Hotel was surprising and a huge bummer, too.

