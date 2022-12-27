ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Detroit Food Media Share Their Biggest Hopes for 2023

Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: My hope is that owners and employees can find balance and harmony and that costs stop going haywire.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Detroit Food Media Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closures for 2022

Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: Not restaurants, but I was deeply saddened that two Italian bakeries — Alcamo’s in Dearborn and Harper Bakery in St. Clair Shores — both closed in 2022, as well as New Martha Washington in Hamtramck. I’m happy the owners are able to retire, though. Karl’s in the Siren Hotel was surprising and a huge bummer, too.
DETROIT, MI
gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
travelnowsmart.com

Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs

If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy