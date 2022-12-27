Read full article on original website
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night. Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store. According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section...
News isn't limited to politics, weather, sports and traffic. Sometimes, a story comes along that is so unique, it captivates audiences outside of Atlanta. Those transcendent stories usually have one thing in common: it's something you've never seen or heard of before. FOX 5 Atlanta has any eye out for...
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are cracking down on distracted driving this week. During the operation on Wednesday, police pulled over more than 30 drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “During the holidays we want to keep everybody safe, and encourage people...
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside...
A few incidents and investigations caught the attention of FOX 5 Atlanta viewers. A few metro Atlanta crimes committed in 2022 perhaps surprised even veteran law enforcement officers. Suspects took unique tactics or went to unexpected lengths to conceal their alleged crimes. Here are examples of the strangest crimes in...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Water shortages across many cities in metro Atlanta have led to some fire agencies calling in for reserve water sources. In College Park, a 3,000-gallon water tanker arrived on Monday from Tift County. Without the tankers on standby Fire Chief Wade Elmore said their...
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Peach Drop are both happening in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Both venues, Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldawgs will play Ohio State, and Underground Atlanta, where the city is hosting the Peach Drop are only about 1 mile apart. This means more than 100,000 people will likely be downtown on Saturday night.
