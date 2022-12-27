Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green, 45, is battling stage 4 cancer.

His mother Carol Namatame shared the news on Facebook in a Christmas post. She wrote, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Seattle Radio DJ Marco Collins also posted on Facebook, “Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer.”

He added, “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!

”

Jeremiah founded Modest Mouse in Issaquah, Washington, with lead singer Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in the early 1990s.