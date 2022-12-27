ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Notes: Pass Rush Has Been Dominant

By Baltimore Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' pass rush has been one of the team's key strengths.

Baltimore has recorded at least one sack in 19 straight games, marking the NFL’s second-longest active streak. The Buffalo Bills are first with 20.

The Ravens recorded multiple sacks in 11 consecutive games this season, marking the NFL's longest active streak. During this 11-game streak, the Ravens have 36 total sacks.

The Ravens have also allowed fewer than 14 points in seven games this season, including their past four contests.

Baltimore (10-5) has won seven of its past nine games and is one game behind the Bengals (11-4) for the AFC North lead with two regular season games to play, including a Week 18 contest in Cincinnati.

Other Notes

  • Baltimore now has three players — cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and inside linebacker Patrick Queen — who have posted at least one sack, one interception one forced fumble, and one fumble return this season. No other team in 2022 has more than one player who has reached those marks.
  • Humphrey surpassed Von Bell for the most forced fumbles (13) by an active defensive back since 2017.
  • Queen has a single-season career-high five sacks in 2022.
  • Baltimore has outrushed its opponent in 14 straight games, marking the longest streak in franchise history. It’s also the league’s longest streak since the 2015-16 Panthers outrushed their opponents in 15 straight contests.
  • In 2022, the Ravens' offense has racked up an NFL-high 12 games with at least 150 rushing yards, while Baltimore's seven contests with 175+ rushing yards are tied with Chicago for the league's most.
  • Since Greg Roman became offensive coordinator in 2019, the Ravens own an NFL-high 31 games with more than 175 yards rushing. Cleveland is second with 18 such performances.
  • During the John Harbaugh Era (since 2008), Baltimore is 63-19 when rushing for at least 150 yards and 45-11 when tallying at least 175 yards.

