Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces retirement: 'It’s been an absolute honor'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Slumping Jets, Seahawks desperate for win
Six weeks ago, it seemed both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks were shoo-ins for the NFL playoffs. When the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle, they'll be clinging to slim postseason hopes as both have lost five of…
Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday
Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Allen Lazard
Packers coach Matt LaFleur talks about "do it all" receiver Christian Watson before Sund
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Devonte Wyatt Earning More Playing Time
“He’s got to take advantage of every snap he gets, and that’s not only in the game, that’s in practice, as well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Devonte Wyatt.
Nick Saban seemed to take shot at opt-outs after Sugar Bowl win
Alabama coach Nick Saban seemed to have a pointed message after his team’s big win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Saban seemed to send a message to players who opted out of bowl games, be it because of NFL Draft preparation or because they are entering the transfer portal. The Alabama... The post Nick Saban seemed to take shot at opt-outs after Sugar Bowl win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough,…
NFL Week 17 Preview: Packers (-3.5) Cover, Vikings Have Nothing To Play For
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Vikings.
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Worried About Knee
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his injured left knee after not practicing on Wednesday.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Packers look to keep playoff dream alive vs. rival Vikings
Of course, Minnesota (12-3) could take a major step toward thwarting the Packers (7-8) and their postseason hopes when the teams meet in Green Bay on Sunday.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back with the ball before attempting a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY…
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Davante Adams: Derek Carr is 'the reason I'm a Raider'
Davante Adams: Derek Carr is 'the reason I'm a Raider'
Syndication: USA TODAY
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played in four games this season with the Dolphins. Syndication Palm Beach Post
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0