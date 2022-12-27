Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces retirement: 'It’s been an absolute honor'

Alabama coach Nick Saban seemed to have a pointed message after his team’s big win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Saban seemed to send a message to players who opted out of bowl games, be it because of NFL Draft preparation or because they are entering the transfer portal. The Alabama... The post Nick Saban seemed to take shot at opt-outs after Sugar Bowl win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO