Michigan State's Sack Leader Returning In 2023

Michigan State football received an early gift on Christmas Eve when senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon announced his intention to return to East Lansing for the 2023 season.

Windmon, who also played defensive end in 2022 for the Spartans, led MSU with 5.5 sacks on the season.

"Before moving on to the next chapter of my life, there is some unfinished business," Windmon wrote in his announcement on Twitter. "I believe my story in East Lansing is not over. Continuing my path to greatness as a Spartan Dawg for another year while getting my degree is important to me. Let's end this chapter on the right note alongside with my Spartan Dawg family. See you in 2023!"

Windmon got his Michigan State career off to a great start, earning back-to-back "Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week" recognition for the first two weeks of the season. Windmon would later earn the honor for a third time, following a big performance in the Spartans victory over Wisconsin.

However, Windmon's season was cut short following Michigan State's 29-7 loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. Windmon and seven other Spartans were suspended indefinitely following their involvement in the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, and that suspension lasted through the final four games of MSU's season.

"I am a firm believer in overcoming adversity, because it does shape you into a better person," Windmon wrote. "This is nothing new to me. Adversity will always be something I embrace and overcome. Adversity is something special, as everyone will face adversity at one point in life. It is all about how you respond when your back is against the wall."

"Although this year did not end how we wanted it to, I do believe it is a part of building a program. Trust the process and everything else will work itself out."

Windmon, who transferred to Michigan State from UNLV last offseason, has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. He totaled 49 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss for the Spartans in 2022, adding a nation-leading six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Windmon also had an interception and two pass breakups for MSU last season.

Seven of the eight Michigan State players who were suspended following the tunnel incident have been reinstated to the football team. Defensive back Khary Crump was suspended for an additional eight games by the Big Ten Conference for using his helmet to strike U-M cornerback Gemon Green.