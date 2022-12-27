JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO