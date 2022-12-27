Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
KCTV 5
City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
KCTV 5
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. On early Saturday morning, KC...
KCTV 5
Streetcar service resumes after excessive flooding from water main break in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Streetcar is back in service after being suspended Friday due to a water main break. A 30-inch water main break caused excessive flooding on Main Street between 17th and 20th Streets. Service resumed shortly after 8:15 p.m. Repairs are expected to last...
KCTV 5
Water main break on 17th and Main suspends Streetcar service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City. Excessive flooding is being reported between 17th and 20th Streets on Main Street. Service is expected to resume once the scene is cleared.
KMBC.com
KC Water working on water main repairs after break floods Main Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is working to address a water main break at 900 Main Street. On Wednesday morning a 12-inch main break affected two customers in the area. Crews are mobilizing, and repairs should take four to six hours to complete. The break also caused water...
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
KCTV 5
KCI travelers happy to see Southwest flights back to normal
'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
KCTV 5
Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Bridge near Fairview slated for state project
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
KCTV 5
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
KMBC.com
KC Black and women-owned restaurant asks for help after damage from burst pipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s extreme winter weather is still causing problems for some businesses around Kansas City, Missouri. Soiree Steak and Oyster House in the 18th and Vine Jazz District had to close their doors because of busted pipes. Anita Moore, the owner and chef, says...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
Kansas City police investigating stabbing that has left one person seriously injured
The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Crabapple Circle, just south of Eastwood Trafficway.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
