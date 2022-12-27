ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Water main break on 17th and Main suspends Streetcar service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City. Excessive flooding is being reported between 17th and 20th Streets on Main Street. Service is expected to resume once the scene is cleared.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCI travelers happy to see Southwest flights back to normal

'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter. Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hiawathaworldonline.com

Bridge near Fairview slated for state project

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
FAIRVIEW, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate homicide on E. 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. on Friday evening in the area of Cambridge and Winchester Avenue. At 10:03 p.m., police said they had one subject of interest detained and detectives were going to talk to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

