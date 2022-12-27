ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell

Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home

NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
NEWPORT, KY
hbsdealer.com

Mean Green expands in Ohio

Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
HAMILTON, OH
osoblanco.org

What happened before and after the child died in Carlisle in 2017?

On Wednesday morning, an assistant prosecutor for Warren County told the jury that Brooke Skylar Richardson “killed a kid she didn’t want and never intended to keep.” Steven Knippen made this statement. The lawyer for Richardson said that when the Carlisle woman gave birth at home, the baby was white, didn’t move, and wasn’t breathing. A jury of seven women and five men will decide the fate of the 20-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn daughter in the days after her senior prom in 2017 and burying the child in her parent’s garden On Wednesday, the first day of hearings, Knippen, defence attorney Charlie Rittgers, and other medical experts and law enforcement officers discussed what they thought happened before and after the child died.
CARLISLE, OH
Fox 19

$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TAYLOR MILL, KY

