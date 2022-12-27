Read full article on original website
Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
WLWT 5
Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens
CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building
Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011. That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010. Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span
Kentucky and Ohio will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there, a heavily used freight route linking the Midwest and the South, officials announced Thursday.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
hbsdealer.com
Mean Green expands in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
osoblanco.org
What happened before and after the child died in Carlisle in 2017?
On Wednesday morning, an assistant prosecutor for Warren County told the jury that Brooke Skylar Richardson “killed a kid she didn’t want and never intended to keep.” Steven Knippen made this statement. The lawyer for Richardson said that when the Carlisle woman gave birth at home, the baby was white, didn’t move, and wasn’t breathing. A jury of seven women and five men will decide the fate of the 20-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn daughter in the days after her senior prom in 2017 and burying the child in her parent’s garden On Wednesday, the first day of hearings, Knippen, defence attorney Charlie Rittgers, and other medical experts and law enforcement officers discussed what they thought happened before and after the child died.
Fox 19
$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
