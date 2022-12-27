ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

SEPR
4d ago

What happens is an increase in crime, just like it has in the other cities that have foolishly imposed this insane idea upon their citizens. We are now in more DANGER

LogicMan
4d ago

1st, there was no need for any “bail reform” the black lawyers of Illinois argued that bail was to high for suspected criminals etc… and they rich people can afford bail, … most “rich” people aren’t committed crimes. News Flash most poor people don’t commit crimes either. Criminals commit crimes. Not when they are arrested they will be set free to victimize people again. But is absolutely your fault for voting Democrat! You you and your family become victims and nothing happens to the criminals, remember it’s what you wanted. It’s your fault.

Carrie Moore
4d ago

There won't be 1 judge , who says anything against it.The government putting more fear in it's own citizens.What a sad country, we've become.

Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Kankakee judge's ruling on SAFE-T Act applies to only some Illinois counties

CHICAGO (CBS) – A controversial law set to make several changes to the state's criminal code was partially blocked by a Kankakee County judge Wednesday night.The SAFE-T Act will only apply to some Illinois counties come Jan. 1, 2023 with the ruling. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza broke down the latest developments.The statue is long, confusing and controversial. In it, one CBS 2 expert said, crimes fall into two categories: detainable and non-detainable.With this latest lawsuit ruling, it's also a question of where the arrests happen, because come Jan. 1, some counties will follow the old set of rules and others...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in

(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

GOP: Expect “chaos”

While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers

Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
NBC Chicago

Minimum Wage in Illinois Set to Increase in 2023

The minimum wage in Illinois will be going up in the new year. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state will rise from $12 an hour to $13 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Judge Rules Law Ending Cash Bail Is Unconstitutional

A judge has ruled that portions of the state law that would end cash bail in Illinois on New Year’s Day are unconstitutional. Unless a higher court intervenes, the ruling means the Pretrial Fairness Act will not take effect Sunday in the counties that challenged it, including Sangamon. The judge agreed with the arguments made by dozens of prosecutors that the new law takes away the discretion of judges and violates the rights of crime victims.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Working to destigmatize opioid use one class at a time

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Sue Tisdale is working to destigmatize fentanyl and other opioid use through education. She said every life is worth saving. “A little piece of fentanyl maybe the size of a chunk of sea salt could prove to be fatal to an individual,” said Tisdale.
WEHT/WTVW

IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
ILLINOIS STATE
