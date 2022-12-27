Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
targetedonc.com
New HER2-Low Subgroup Expands Utility of HER2-Targeted Therapies
New clinical trial data have shown that patients with IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH– disease, but no ERBB2 amplification, could still benefit from HER2 targeted therapies. One of the biggest shifts in the oncology field from the past year was the introduction of HER2-low into clinical practice. Patients with breast cancer have typically been divided by subtype according to HER2 positivity or negativity, but emerging evidence suggests that there is now room and treatment options available for a third group of patients that was previously ignored, those characterized with HER2-low disease.
FDA OKs New Targeted Therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
FDA Approves New Targeted Treatment Option for Certain Forms of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Adults. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval December 1 to olutasidenib (Rezlidhia) for the treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible IDH1 mutation that has returned or worsened despite earlier treatments.
ajmc.com
Age Considerations for Findings on Venetoclax Combined With CLIA for AML, High-Risk MDS
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, explains the implications of the longer-term follow-up of venetoclax in combination with the chemotherapy regimen cladribine, high-dose cytarabine, idarubicin (CLIA) and how age is a factor when considering chemotherapy options. Longer-term outcomes seem to continue showing really encouraging...
targetedonc.com
Newer Targets in NSCLC Lead to Directed Therapies
In non–small cell lung cancer, EGFR mutations, MET exon 14 skipping mutations, and HER2 mutations are common mutation for which directed therapies are available. New approached and novel agents are constantly being developed to identify and treat emerging targets in non– small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). EGFR Exon...
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease. The research is the latest look at a potential alternative treatment for some patients with MS -- using their own blood stem cells to try to reboot their faulty immune systems. ...
Healthline
What Happens During Diagnosis for Multiple Myeloma?
To be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, you must meet a specific set of diagnostic criteria. There are many tests that help doctors make this diagnosis, such as lab, bone marrow, and imaging tests. Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells in bone marrow called...
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CAR T Cell Therapy Offers Hope to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients
Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Delaying antibiotics for neutropenic fever may not affect survival of cancer inpatients
In cancer patients with neutropenic fever, delaying antibiotic treatment past 60 minutes from the time of fever detection does not reduce the short-term chance of survival, according to a study in the American Journal of Medical Quality. Neutropenia—low levels of white blood cells called neutrophils, which fight infection—develops in more...
ajmc.com
Abstracts Highlight the Efficacy of BCL-2 Inhibitors in AML and CLL
Two abstracts reviewed venetoclax, the first FDA-approved BCL-2 inhibitor in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and a novel BCL-2 inhibitor to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The gene encoding B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) is highly expressed in many hematological malignancies, making it a promising target. Two abstracts presented at the...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
NIH Director's Blog
NIH clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
MedicalXpress
Team identifies new pathogenic mechanism for diabetes onset in MODY3
In order to treat patients with diabetes in the best possible way it is necessary to understand the disease mechanism. MODY type 3 (MODY3) is a monogenic hereditary form of diabetes that is caused by a genetic defect in the HNF1A gene. The result is progressive beta (β) cell failure leading to disease onset with high blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia.
Freethink
New antibody therapy works for 73% of multiple myeloma patients
Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have presented results of a new antibody-based therapy for blood cancer — and the results are very good. The therapy, which uses a specific type of antibody, was successful in eliminating or reducing markers...
