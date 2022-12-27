ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022

A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, December 29th, 2022

A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.
SALEM, IL
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court

Two Centralia residents who say they are homeless face new felony charges in Marion County Court. 34-year-old Brock Linder was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging tiers on a car parked in the 500 block of South Elm Street causing between $500 and $10,000 damage. Linder faces the possibility of an extended-term if found guilty due to a prior conviction. The bond was set at $6,000.
CENTRALIA, IL
Wayne County deputy remembered on anniversary of murder

WAYNE COUNTY — The community is remembering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marks one year since he was murdered in the line of duty. One year ago, Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64. Ray Tate admitted he shot and...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Breese man killed in St. Clair County crash

A 60-year-old Breese man has died in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon Thursday morning. The victim, Keith Van Ness of North 11th Street, was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. Initial information from State Police indicates that...
BREESE, IL
Status of SAFE-T Act in Marion County unclear day before it goes into effect

It’s unclear if Marion County law enforcement will begin making arrests under the provisions of the new SAFE-T Act when it takes effect at midnight on New Years’ morning. Marion County State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth made an emergency effort to receive a temporary restraining order Friday morning to join 65 other counties covered by a Judge’s order that found a portion of the law unconstitutional. But after hearing arguments from attorneys from the Attorney General, Governor, and Senate President’s office, Judge Jeff Delong took the issue under advisement. He initially indicated he would make a ruling later in the day on Friday, but later indicated in a judicial entry it was under advisement until further notice.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line

State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
LEBANON, IL
Rural Kell home damaged by Thursday afternoon fire

The Kell Fire Department with mutual aid assistance from multiple other fire departments fought a fire Thursday afternoon in a home at 4873 Kell Road just west of Kell. No one was at home at the residence occupied by Joe and Jessika Thorpe and owned by Dee Myers of Tolono, Illinois. The fire was first reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from under the eves.
KELL, IL
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious four-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, December 28. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. close to the Ina exit. According to Illinois State Police, a northbound semi tractor-trailer changing lanes forced a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash

FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
WALTONVILLE, IL
Salem and Centralia to make free Christmas Tree disposal available

The City of Salem and Centralia both will offer residents a free way to dispose of their live Christmas trees. In Salem, live Christmas trees will be collected on your normal Tuesday or Thursday compost day pickup. Trees must be free from all debris (tinsel, ornaments, lights, etc) and cannot be in bags. If they are not, the trees will not be picked up.
CENTRALIA, IL

