It’s unclear if Marion County law enforcement will begin making arrests under the provisions of the new SAFE-T Act when it takes effect at midnight on New Years’ morning. Marion County State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth made an emergency effort to receive a temporary restraining order Friday morning to join 65 other counties covered by a Judge’s order that found a portion of the law unconstitutional. But after hearing arguments from attorneys from the Attorney General, Governor, and Senate President’s office, Judge Jeff Delong took the issue under advisement. He initially indicated he would make a ruling later in the day on Friday, but later indicated in a judicial entry it was under advisement until further notice.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO