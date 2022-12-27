Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022
A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 29th, 2022
A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents who say they are homeless face new felony charges in Marion County Court. 34-year-old Brock Linder was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging tiers on a car parked in the 500 block of South Elm Street causing between $500 and $10,000 damage. Linder faces the possibility of an extended-term if found guilty due to a prior conviction. The bond was set at $6,000.
wdml.com
Wayne County deputy remembered on anniversary of murder
WAYNE COUNTY — The community is remembering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marks one year since he was murdered in the line of duty. One year ago, Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64. Ray Tate admitted he shot and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Resident Circuit Court Judge discusses what will change with cashless bond
Marion County Resident Circuit Court Judge Mark Stedelin has explained how the arrest process will change with the implementation of the SAFE-T act if it goes into effect as scheduled on January first. While those who are accused of violent crimes will be taken to jail as in the past,...
edglentoday.com
Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office Conduct Death Investigation Of Male Found In Unincorporated Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation of an adult male, that was found deceased Wednesday morning. Earlier Wednesday morning, an adult male was reported missing by a family member to the Troy Police Department. At about 10:57 a.m.,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Breese man killed in St. Clair County crash
A 60-year-old Breese man has died in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon Thursday morning. The victim, Keith Van Ness of North 11th Street, was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. Initial information from State Police indicates that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Status of SAFE-T Act in Marion County unclear day before it goes into effect
It’s unclear if Marion County law enforcement will begin making arrests under the provisions of the new SAFE-T Act when it takes effect at midnight on New Years’ morning. Marion County State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth made an emergency effort to receive a temporary restraining order Friday morning to join 65 other counties covered by a Judge’s order that found a portion of the law unconstitutional. But after hearing arguments from attorneys from the Attorney General, Governor, and Senate President’s office, Judge Jeff Delong took the issue under advisement. He initially indicated he would make a ruling later in the day on Friday, but later indicated in a judicial entry it was under advisement until further notice.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line
State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglary at Haines Township Building
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to the Haines Township building in the 5900 block of State Route 161 in rural Kell. A flatbed truck was stolen and a dump truck was damaged. A number of tools are also reported missing. The burglary was reported at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Kell home damaged by Thursday afternoon fire
The Kell Fire Department with mutual aid assistance from multiple other fire departments fought a fire Thursday afternoon in a home at 4873 Kell Road just west of Kell. No one was at home at the residence occupied by Joe and Jessika Thorpe and owned by Dee Myers of Tolono, Illinois. The fire was first reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from under the eves.
KFVS12
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Junction City man charged with failure to register as violent offender against youth
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been charged in Marion County Court for failure to register as a violent offender against youth. Ronald Melton of Madison Street in Junction City was arrested on the charge on Thursday by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is accused of not registering since April 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
Keep Salem Beautiful Recycling Trailer not available until Monday afternoon
The Keep Salem Beautiful Recycling Trailer is not available on the Marion County Parking Lot on the 200 block of North Broadway until Monday afternoon as it cannot be emptied until then due to the New Year’s Holiday.
wfcnnews.com
wdml.com
Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem and Centralia to make free Christmas Tree disposal available
The City of Salem and Centralia both will offer residents a free way to dispose of their live Christmas trees. In Salem, live Christmas trees will be collected on your normal Tuesday or Thursday compost day pickup. Trees must be free from all debris (tinsel, ornaments, lights, etc) and cannot be in bags. If they are not, the trees will not be picked up.
