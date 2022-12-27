ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Kwanzaa celebrations set for Hollywood, Long Beach

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBP3e_0jviaHJu00

Kwanzaa celebrations are planned Tuesday in Hollywood and Long Beach marking the second day of the seven-day African- American festival.

The celebration at Ovation Hollywood will include free coffee and a food bar, a poetry jam by Jamai Fisher, a performance by the Ujima Dance Troupe and a children’s crafts corner. The celebration at the shopping complex formerly known as Hollywood & Highland is set for noon-4 p.m.

Kwanzaa celebrations will be at the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s celebration will include storytelling by Baba the Storyteller, one of the few recognized U.S.-born practitioners of the ancient West African storytelling craft known as Jaliyaa, along with jazz, West African drum and dance performances.

Wednesday celebration will include a Black artist showcase, African marketplace and dance and drum classes.

A $10 donation is suggested. Wearing a face mask is preferred.

Pasadena’s 34th annual Kwanzaa celebration will be conducted from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Zoom and include music and storytelling. Registration can be made at pasadena.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=6717.

Kwanzaa’s focus is the “Nguzo Saba,” the Seven Principles, all of which are Swahili words. Each night is dedicated to one of the principles.

The principle for the second night is Kujichagulia, self-determination, “to define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.”

The principle for the third night is Ujima.

“One of my favorite principles is Ujima. Ujima means collective work and responsibility in an effort to build and maintain our community,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told City News Service. “It means making the problems of our brothers and sisters, our problems.

“I can think of no greater time this has been needed than right now — as our city faces a crisis of 40,000 Angelenos sleeping on the street each night. I hope this holiday season that we lock arms and work together for a brighter future for all of Los Angeles.”

The principle for the first night is Umoja — unity — expressing the goal of striving for and maintaining unity in the family and community.

The other principles are Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

During the week, a candelabrum called a Kinara is lit, and ears of corn representing each child in the family are placed on a traditional straw mat.

African foods such as millet, spiced pepper balls and rice are often served. Some people fast during the holiday and a feast is often served on its final night.

A flag with three bars — red for the struggle for freedom, black for unity and green for the future — is sometimes displayed during the holiday.

Kwanzaa is based on the theory of Kawaida, which espouses that social revolutionary change for Black America can be achieved by exposing Blacks to their cultural heritage.

The 2022 Kwanzaa theme is “Kwanzaa, Culture and the Practice of Freedom: A Message and Model For Our Times.”

“This year’s Kwanzaa theme self-consciously focuses on the foundational right and practice of freedom,” Maulana Karenga wrote in his annual founder’s message.

“I speak here of freedom in its inclusive sense, not only freedom from domination, deprivation and degradation so rampant and ruinous in the world, but also of freedom to be ourselves, to express and develop ourselves, to grow and flourish and come into the fullness of ourselves.”

Karenga, chair of Africana Studies at Cal State Long Beach, created Kwanzaa in 1966 in what he called “an audacious act of self-determination.”

“Kwanzaa is and has always been also a celebration of freedom, a celebration of hearts and minds free from the negative conceptions, the catechism of impossibilities and forms and practices of oppression taught and imposed by a racist society,” Karenga wrote in the founder’s message.

“And it was and is a celebration of our freedom to see, express and sing ourselves in dignity-affirming, life-enhancing, world-preserving and liberating ways.”

The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world’s oldest Kwanzaa parade was Monday in South Los Angeles to mark the start

The KwanZaa Gwaride began around 11 a.m. at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, then headed south on Crenshaw Boulevard for 2 miles to Leimert Park and a vendor and entertainment festival. The festival included libations honoring the ancestors, jazz, R&B, reggae and spoken word performances and African drumming.

“It’s a new age. This is our new year … that’s what Kwanzaa really is,” RW Akile, president of Kwanzaa People of Color — which organizes the parade — told ABC7 on Monday.

“… The is the year of Umoja (unity) … the year of being together, the year of striving to strengthen our community, make things stronger, make things better, and being serious about what it is that we are about,” he added.

“… We have to put in time, we have to work. This is not something that’s going happen because we wish it to happen, it’s something that’s going to happen because we put it the special work, the hard task, the hard labor to make it happen.”

The theme of this year’s event was “Kila Kitu KwanZaa,” featuring the history, origins, spirituality, and impact of Kwanzaa on the African diaspora in communities nationwide.

Kila Kitu is the Swahili term for everything.

The parade included car clubs, classic cars, skateboarders, maskers and community activists.

The parade’s oba (king) was Torre Brannon Reece, the founder and director of the mentoring and school-based art program FA-MLI Inc.

The iyada (queen) was Crystal Mitchell, a co-director of Recycling Black Dollars, a nonprofit corporation that encourages supporting Black-owned businesses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police: Father assaults mother, abducts boy in Long Beach

Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue in Long Beach when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
LONG BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
HeySoCal

LA County urges COVID precautions to guard against holiday surge

With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, Los Angeles County health officials are trumpeting “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. “Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor spaces, and staying home when sick” can combat transmission, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Friday. The department also announced 3,410 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 28 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 3,631,736 infections and 34,671 fatalities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy