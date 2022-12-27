ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball Notebook: Tyler's Montrell Wade takes weekly honor

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
 4 days ago
Tyler’s Montrell Wade has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 19-Dec. 24.

Wade, a Boston College football signee, had 17 points and eight rebounds in a district-opening 50-42 road win over Hallsville.

The Whitehouse High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on December 30, 2022, 17:15:00.
