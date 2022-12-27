Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Rensselaer County, UPSEU land on contract
Rensselaer County leaders say they have reached a four-year contract agreement with the county's largest employee union.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
WRGB
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman
NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections …
cityandstateny.com
New York City government lifts residency requirements for some lawyer positions amid shortage
Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions. City Hall confirmed to City & State that several civil service titles for lawyers –...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
WRGB
Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns, changing plea to guilty
Troy — Rensselaer County Republican elections board commissioner Jason Schofield resigned on Wednesday night, and will now plead guilty to federal charges of fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots. Schofield's change in plea was first reported by the Times Union. Schofield's attorney confirmed the change in plea to CBS6...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Rotterdam approves law to regulate marijuana dispensaries and consumption
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Municipalities across the state have until December 31st to either opt-in or opt-out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But on Wednesday night, the Rotterdam Town Council voted to opt-in so the town could take advantage of the possible tax revenue benefits. Some residents, like Melvin Mintz, are concerned because he […]
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
WRGB
Albany helps Buffalo recover from devastating storm
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As news of the recent winter storm's destruction continues to be realized. CBS 6 is learning more about the support efforts from Albany to Buffalo as the area in and around Erie County aims to recover. "The city of Albany is sending 11 employees along...
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Capital Region
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Albany using data from Zillow.
Street Soldiers of Schenectady help make Christmas merrier
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Street Soldiers of Schenectady provided a plethora of warm clothing and food donations on Christmas day. Volunteers and donors took the time to come together and help those in need have a “merrier” Christmas than expected. New toys were shared with kids in line. American Girl dolls bundled with clothing and […]
Comments / 0