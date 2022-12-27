Initially, we used my husband's diagnosis to show our support as we navigated this journey and joined a new “club” we really didn’t want to be a part of. “JP Strong” is a phrase my children and I coined after my husband, JP, received adiagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2014. Initially, we used it to show our support as we navigated this journey and joineda new “club” we really didn’t want to be a part of.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO