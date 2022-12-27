Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
‘Inflation’ Can Have Dire Consequences for Patients With Cancer
From high prices in the supermarket to rising PSA levels, inflation can affect patients with cancer on more than one level. Paying for gas at the pump, and for milk eggs, bread, cereal and meat at the checkout counter are the bane of my existence. I’m digging into savings, turning off all the lights and picking up pennies in the parking lot to help meet the soaring costofliving.
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
curetoday.com
My New Year’s Resolution is to Embrace the Mess of Life With Cancer
As we enter 2023, I’m looking at life a bit differently, and will prioritize things that make me happy. As 2022 comes to an end, it’s easy for all of us find something that we hope for to come in 2023. The last four years of my cancer...
curetoday.com
Moderate Exercise May Significantly Impact Outcomes in Colorectal Cancer
Exercising moderately every week has been linked to improved disease outcomes at any BMI in patients with colorectal cancer. Moderate exercise in patients with colorectal cancer may reduce inflammation associated with obesity, which may lead to improved outcomes in these patients, recent study data demonstrated. In particular, engaging in exercise...
curetoday.com
One Myeloma Hero Helps Others While Helping Herself
At 77 years young, Dr. Huntimerhas been dealing with the cancer world via her own battles with tumors and treatments since she was 22 years old. I wish to nominate Dr. Linda Huntimer, who has been battling cancers and “coaching” peoplethrough their own cancers since I have known her. I connected with Dr. Huntimer in 2012 in preparation for a stem cell transplant andwe have continued interacting ever since.
curetoday.com
Creating an Advocacy Group at the Onset of a Global Pandemic: KRAS Kickers Founder Shares Her Story
Lung cancer survivor Terri Conneran shares her story of creating a non-profit to help connect with fellow patients and survivors who have the KRAS biomarker. When Terri Conneran discovered she had a KRAS biomarker that was causing her lung cancer, she wanted to join a group of fellow patients with the KRAS gene; instead, she ended up founding that group herself.
curetoday.com
This Holiday, I’m Grateful for Wigs and Orangutans
I’ve been watching a YouTube channel about Borneo orangutans, and realized that these animals remind me of myself after cancer. Every morning I express gratitude to God for being healthy and joyful, among a long list of other things. I also give thanks for a different animal each day. I am especially obsessed with elephants, great apes and whales.
curetoday.com
Study Shows Preference for Quality of Life Over Quantity in Patients With Neuroendocrine Tumors
Maintaining independence was found to the be the most common health care goal in patients with stage 4 neuroendocrine tumors, a recent survey found. A survey of patients with stage 4 neuroendocrine tumors found that more patients valued maintaining independence as the most valued health outcome over prolonged survival — highlighting a potential disconnect between patients, the clinicians who treat them and the research endpoints for the drugs to treat the disease.
curetoday.com
Cholangiocarcinoma: New Hope for a Rare and Aggressive Cancer
Good science, along with creativity in applying and testing it properly, can be successful against all odds for patients with cholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinoma, known more commonly as bile duct (or biliary) cancer, has several features that historically have made it difficult to treat. First, it is a rare cancer, so advances...
curetoday.com
My Myeloma Hero Is JP Strong
Initially, we used my husband's diagnosis to show our support as we navigated this journey and joined a new “club” we really didn’t want to be a part of. “JP Strong” is a phrase my children and I coined after my husband, JP, received adiagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2014. Initially, we used it to show our support as we navigated this journey and joineda new “club” we really didn’t want to be a part of.
Comments / 0