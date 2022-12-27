ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Application deadline looms for Arcadia small-business grants

By Staff
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
Pandemic relief grants totaling $1 million are still up for grabs for small businesses in Arcadia, the city announced Monday.

Applications for a program funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act are due by Thursday, Dec. 29.

“The Arcadia small business community has weathered the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the coming year will continue to be a critical time for many small businesses in the City,” former Mayor Tom Beck said in a statement in October after the City Council approved the grant programs. “By allocating $1 million in ARPA funding to the business grant and assistance programs, the City is making a long-term investment into the well-being of our local community and economy.”

Arcadia’s ARPA Small Business Grant Program has received $750,000 in funding to provide grants up to $10,000 to Arcadia small businesses, according to the city. The grants can be for physical improvements to a company’s place of business, updating digital marketing and branding or other improvements focused on attracting new customers. After the Thursday deadline, city officials will review applications and award the funding based on program criteria and eligibility requirements.

The ARPA Small Business Permit Assistance Program provides $250,000 to pay as much as $5,000 to cover city planning and building fees for entrepreneurs who are opening a new business, expanding an existing business or doing construction improvements to their current workspace, according to the city. Officials began accepting applications for this relief program on Nov. 15, but unlike the Small Business Grant Program, permit assistance applications will be accepted and approved on an ongoing basis until the funds run out.

These two current COVID relief programs, which the Arcadia Economic Development Division administers, add to $375,000 in small business grants that the city distributed in 2020 and 2021 via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the Community Development Block Grant program, according to the city.

The Economic Development Division can be reached at EconDev@ArcadiaCA.gov or 626-574-5409.

Comments / 0

 

