ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Talks

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Montana Talks

Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Montana Talks

Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]

Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
Montana Talks

Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
Montana Talks

10 Best Country Albums of 2022

The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy