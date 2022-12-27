Read full article on original website
Related
Parmalee Continue Their String of Easy Breezy Love Songs With ‘Girl in Mine’ [Listen]
Parmalee have become experts in love. After finding major success with "Just the Way" and "Take My Name", the group has once again tapped into their feelings to give us "Girl In Mine." The easy, breezy track is another dedication of love combining the infatuation found in "Just the Way"...
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
Zach Bryan Really, Really Hates Ticketmaster + He’s Doing Something About It
Zach Bryan is doing all he can to fight back against extremely high ticket prices. The singer dropped his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album last week, but that's just the next step of an assault. All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster is a 24-song live album that features songs from...
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]
Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
Morgan Evans Shares How He Stops the Mental ‘Spiral’ Following Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans is opening up about how he's coping following his divorce from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini. In a new interview on Apple Music Country's Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Morgan shares a few actions that have helped him in this new season. One thing that Evans...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Keeps ‘Pranksmas’ Going With a Bloody ‘Initiation’ Gag [Watch]
It's Pranksmas season in Luke Bryan's household, and the gags and goofs are just heating up. Caroline -- the singer's wife, and a notorious prankster -- posted footage to celebrate Day 2 and Day 3 of the annual 12-day tradition over the weekend. Bryan's mom LeClaire was the target of...
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Jackson Dean’s No. 1 Celebration Was Plagued by Car Issues That Left Him Stranded
When Jackson Dean found out his song, "Don't Come Lookin,'" had reached the No. 1 spot in late November, he was riding high. He posted a video while on a road trip from the east coast back to Nashville in which he thanked country radio and fans for their support of the song.
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
Why Harrison Ford Accepted His Role on ‘1923’ Before There Was a Script
Harrison Ford is taking on a major television project in his new role as Dutton family patriarch Jacob Dutton in the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923. In an interview in advance of the show's premiere, the cinema legend reveals he actually agreed to take on the part before he'd even seen a script.
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals the Fate of the Duttons From ‘1883,’ Introduces New Generation [Spoilers Alert]
The premiere of 1923 on Sunday (Dec. 18) revealed the fate of the remaining Dutton family members from 1883, and the news was pretty grim for fans who had tuned in to the Yellowstone prequel in 2021. What Happens to James and Margaret Dutton in 1923?. 1883 ended with the...
10 Best Country Albums of 2022
The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0