FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25newsnow.com
Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames
PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
WSPY NEWS
Two victims in Ottawa fire identified
The two people who died in a fire in Ottawa on Christmas Eve morning have been identified by the LaSalle County Coroner as 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter three-year-old Melani A. Embry, both of Ottawa. The coroner says that the two died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police ask NYE revelers to celebrate safely, get home in one piece
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, they suggest making a plan with your fellow partygoers - know who’s drinking and have a sober designated driver.
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota police looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
CBS News
Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
25newsnow.com
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
CBS News
Mother, 3-year-old daughter dead in Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa; teen hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are dead, and a teenage boy is in the hospital, after a fire in the early morning on Christmas Eve in far LaSalle County. Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a fire in a two-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 2: Double Homicide at Gippers Remains Under Investigation
A double homicide at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road on September 24 is our number two news story of this year. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with WCSJ about what happened the morning of the homicide. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
walls102.com
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
starvedrock.media
Missing Elderly Princeton Man Passes Away
An unfortunate end to a missing person's case in Princeton. Late Saturday night, the Princeton Police Department announced they were calling off the search for 92-year-old John Atkinson. The announcement went on to mention keeping Atkinson's family in your prayers as they grieve the loss of a loved one and that privacy for the family was being requested as they work through their grief. The Illinois State Police confirmed Atkinson had been located when they canceled an alert for an endangered missing person.
wglc.net
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
starvedrock.media
Thousands Raised For Ottawa Fire Survivor; No Names Released Yet In Fatal Blaze
More than $15,000 has been raised for a teenage boy who has lost his mother and a sister in an Ottawa apartment fire. Nicole Leal of Marseilles has started a Go Fund me account on behalf of the unidentified boy who is reportedly being treated for his injuries in a Peoria hospital. You can donate to the online account by clicking here.
wjol.com
Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
A 37-year-old Crete man has been arrested after an alleged Christmas Day armed robbery in Joliet. Larry Johnson has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
