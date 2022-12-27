Read full article on original website
Snack Pak 4 Kids hosting food pickup for last week of winter break
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pack 4 Kids will send hundreds of bags of food to students in need for the last week of winter break. These bags will be available for pickup on Monday, January 2. Nine schools in Amarillo will participate in the giveaway. Families can pick up...
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
How to create reachable New Year’s resolutions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of us make New Year’s resolutions, but experts say more than 90 percent of us will fail after one month. “Setting goals is a wonderful thing, and beginning a new year, that’s a great time to do that. I think that reflection is so healthy for us,” said Jennifer Oliver, director of outpatient services at Northwest Behavioral Health. “It’s breaking those goals down to something that is attainable.”
Palo Duro Canyon State Park rings in New Year with First Day Hike
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host an after hours hike to ring in the new year. The first hike will begin on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 p.m. Those who participate in the first hike will be hiking a part of the Kiowa Trail for around one hour as park rangers share stories of the tradition of the First Day Hikes and the significance of starting fresh in the new year.
Gracie’s Project shot clinic donations help elderly cover pet care expenses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project animal rescue non-profit is wrapping up a project of their own as we head into the new year. Cheryl Goswick tells us over the last six months the organization was able to host shot clinics and build up funds to help the elderly with financial assistance for pet care.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
Breaking down becoming a firefighter in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - After recently hiring new recruits, the Randall County Fire Department discusses what certifications are available to new firefighters. “When you’re part-time you can get a SFMA certifications, when you’re full time it’s TCSP certifications. The training is exact same. They’re put through strenuous activity, where they had to think quick on their feet, and be able to perform at a certain level, and that standard all the way across the board,” said Lt. Michael Aguilar, Randall County Fire Department.
Kemper Jones talks about the Canyon boys winning the Tatum Tough Tournament
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys basketball team defeated the Nazareth Swifts 48-21 in the championship game of the Tatum Tough Tournament. Kember Jones joined Rylee Robinson to discuss the big tournament win and what it means to Canyon to come out on top.
Tascosa girls come out on top in Tatum Tough Tournament, West Plains falls to Godley in 3rd place game
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels took down the Lady Eagles in a nailbiter in the Tatum Tough Tournament girls’ championship on Thursday. The game went to overtime after a back-and-forth battle throughout the game. Avery Carter hit an and-one bucket at the end of regulation to bush the game to an extra period. In overtime the Lady Rebels came away victorious, with a 48-46 win.
Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning. Around 7:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and North Grand Street for a crash. Police say a brown truck was traveling on Amarillo Boulevard when the...
Amarillo Police Department’s newest unit aims to solve cold case homicides
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is starting a Cold Case Investigation Unit. The newly designed unit will focus on solving murder cases that weren’t originally solved. Amarillo has 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the 1950s and the department’s goal is to reduce that number and...
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries. Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.
Canyon and Coach Schulte win Tatum Tough Tournament in boys’ bracket, Childress gets 3rd
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys team led by head coach Travis Schulte, the father of the tournament’s namesake, took down Nazareth and won the tournament in their own gym by a final score of 48-21. Kemper Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for the Eagles as they picked up the win over the Swifts. It was a single digit lead for Canyon at halftime, but the Eagles came out in the second half strong. They held Nazareth to just one point in the third quarter and locked up the Swifts offense, propelling them to victory.
West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up wins against Midwestern State
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams both picked up wins against Midwestern State on Friday night in two very different games. The 17th ranked Lady Buffs coasted to a 86-71 victory behind a total team effort. The leading scorer for the Lady Mustangs. Dyamon Griggs, had 26 points. That doubled that of the WT’s leading scorer. However, the Lady Buffs play as a whole netted them 51 first half points and their second highest scoring output this season (excluding the exhibition match against Northern New Mexico).
Understanding the cost of a DWI ahead of New Year’s Eve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday weekend approaching, law enforcement and attorneys warn against drinking and driving. “Getting that DWI to go away is a long, very expensive process. It’s not worth the fun,” said LT. Steven Orcutt with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney Jack...
