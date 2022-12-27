ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
How to create reachable New Year’s resolutions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of us make New Year’s resolutions, but experts say more than 90 percent of us will fail after one month. “Setting goals is a wonderful thing, and beginning a new year, that’s a great time to do that. I think that reflection is so healthy for us,” said Jennifer Oliver, director of outpatient services at Northwest Behavioral Health. “It’s breaking those goals down to something that is attainable.”
Palo Duro Canyon State Park rings in New Year with First Day Hike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host an after hours hike to ring in the new year. The first hike will begin on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 p.m. Those who participate in the first hike will be hiking a part of the Kiowa Trail for around one hour as park rangers share stories of the tradition of the First Day Hikes and the significance of starting fresh in the new year.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
Breaking down becoming a firefighter in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - After recently hiring new recruits, the Randall County Fire Department discusses what certifications are available to new firefighters. “When you’re part-time you can get a SFMA certifications, when you’re full time it’s TCSP certifications. The training is exact same. They’re put through strenuous activity, where they had to think quick on their feet, and be able to perform at a certain level, and that standard all the way across the board,” said Lt. Michael Aguilar, Randall County Fire Department.
Tascosa girls come out on top in Tatum Tough Tournament, West Plains falls to Godley in 3rd place game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels took down the Lady Eagles in a nailbiter in the Tatum Tough Tournament girls’ championship on Thursday. The game went to overtime after a back-and-forth battle throughout the game. Avery Carter hit an and-one bucket at the end of regulation to bush the game to an extra period. In overtime the Lady Rebels came away victorious, with a 48-46 win.
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries. Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.
Canyon and Coach Schulte win Tatum Tough Tournament in boys’ bracket, Childress gets 3rd

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys team led by head coach Travis Schulte, the father of the tournament’s namesake, took down Nazareth and won the tournament in their own gym by a final score of 48-21. Kemper Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for the Eagles as they picked up the win over the Swifts. It was a single digit lead for Canyon at halftime, but the Eagles came out in the second half strong. They held Nazareth to just one point in the third quarter and locked up the Swifts offense, propelling them to victory.
West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up wins against Midwestern State

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams both picked up wins against Midwestern State on Friday night in two very different games. The 17th ranked Lady Buffs coasted to a 86-71 victory behind a total team effort. The leading scorer for the Lady Mustangs. Dyamon Griggs, had 26 points. That doubled that of the WT’s leading scorer. However, the Lady Buffs play as a whole netted them 51 first half points and their second highest scoring output this season (excluding the exhibition match against Northern New Mexico).
Understanding the cost of a DWI ahead of New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday weekend approaching, law enforcement and attorneys warn against drinking and driving. “Getting that DWI to go away is a long, very expensive process. It’s not worth the fun,” said LT. Steven Orcutt with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney Jack...
