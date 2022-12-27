Read full article on original website
Related
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
Driver Sought In Fatal Cape May Hit-Run, State Troopers Say
State troopers are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Cape May County before leaving the scene. An unidentified adult was fatally struck by a northbound car at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, state police said. Witnesses...
fox29.com
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
ID Sought For Person Of Interest After Trenton Woman's Body Found Along NJ Highway On Christmas
Authorities have released a photo of a person of interest in the tragic case involving Stephanie Carmody, the 31-year-old Trenton woman who was found dead along a New Jersey highway on Christmas night. Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
WMDT.com
Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident
MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
NBC Washington
Driver in Stolen SUV Kills Elderly Woman in Philadelphia Crash Caught on Video
An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting in the passenger's seat of her...
Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
Police Search For Missing Endangered 16-year-old From Cumberland County, NJ
State troopers are asking for your help locating an endangered teenager from Cumberland County who hasn't been seen in nearly 24 hours. Authorities say 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3 PM Tuesday, December 27th.
‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Bucks County Woman Killed In Northampton County Crash On Xmas Day: Coroner
A Bucks County woman has died after being hit by a car in Northampton County on Christmas Day, officials say. Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville Borough, was rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson Campus on Dec. 25 after being struck by a car near mile marker 3.6 on State Route 33, said county Coroner Zachary Lysek.
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
buckscountyherald.com
Detectives Drug Strike Force makes potentially record-breaking firearms arrest in Bucks County
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force charged a Bensalem man Dec. 22, with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton, of Bensalem, is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10% cash, after being charged with 96...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges
Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0