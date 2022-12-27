ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident

MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
MILFORD, DE
Arrest Made: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, the Vineland Police Department reported an arrest had been made in this case. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County...
VINELAND, NJ
‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges

Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
