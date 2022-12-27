ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season

By Mekialaya White
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season 01:15

Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.

The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines , after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware .

Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver.

"It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage."

"We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

